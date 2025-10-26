Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Injured In Wisconsin Game
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks hosted the Wisconsin Badgers on a rainy night in Eugene, turning Autzen Stadium into a slippery battleground for the Big Ten showdown. After a sluggish offensive first half, Oregon managed to eke out just a 7-0 lead, leaving fans anxious as the Ducks struggled to find rhythm against a resilient Badgers defense.
Then, anxieties rose.
In the third quarter, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore left the field for the medical tent after taking a hit to the head. Moore was struck in the helmet during a tackle, and his nose appeared to be bleeding heavily. The injury immediately raised concern among fans, who watched as trainers quickly attended to him.
Backup quarterback Brock Thomas took over in his place.
The change in quarterback added a new layer of tension to the closer-than-expected game, testing Oregon’s depth and Thomas' readiness in a high-pressure situation.
Moore spent about 15 minutes in the tent before emerging with his helmet on. He has yet to re-enter the game.
Before leaving the game, Moore was 9-of-15 for 86 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added four carries but lost 13 rushing yards.
Thomas is a redshirt sophomore from Eugene, Oregon. He attended Sheldon High School, the same school that former Oregon quarterback and current Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert went to.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed that Thomas has won the backup role over returners Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.
When will Moore return? This article will be updated.
Back in April, Lanning sat down with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus to discuss Moore’s personality and approach. Moore, who transferred from UCLA to Oregon in December 2023, immediately caught Lanning’s attention with his patience and work ethic while learning behind Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel.
The coach praised Moore’s ability to stay focused and adapt, highlighting the leadership qualities that made him a standout addition to the Ducks’ roster.
“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning told Amaranthus. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play."
"He's calm, collected. He plays with a swagger out there, which I think you want to have in a quarterback. He's done a really, really good job of that… He has a mentality right now about how he wants to go attack things,”
Moore has shown patience throughout his collegiate career, and it is proving to pay off with his performance. Heading into week 9, Moore has passed for 1,686 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interceptions and has a completion percentage of 72.3. Moore has also rushed for 144 yards, and he is showing good decision-making, which is leading to big wins for the Ducks.