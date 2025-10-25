Urban Meyer Debates If Dante Moore Should Return To Oregon Over NFL Draft
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 6-1 heading into week 9 of the college football season. The Ducks are one of the top teams, and a big reason is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Moore will have a big decision to make following the season: should he declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, or return to the Ducks next season?
On the podcast “The Triple Option,” college football analysts Todd McShay and Urban Meyer debated whether there is a true first-round quarterback this year. The conversation led to deciding whether Moore should declare for the NFL draft or return to Oregon. Both McShay and Meyer believe the Oregon quarterback should return to college.
Belief Moore Should Return Another Season
Meyer said that Moore is "not ready" for the NFL yet.
The 2025 season is Moore’s first year starting for the Oregon Ducks. He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season, but sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the year. Before Oregon, Moore played for the UCLA Bruins, where he started just five games.
Moore has shown patience throughout his collegiate career, and it is proving to pay off with his performance. With his development, McShay argues Moore should spend another season with the Ducks to hone his skills.
“Dante Moore, who had five starts at UCLA. Did not go well. He’s not ready, but my goodness, he is talented. And if he and with Will Stein developing him, like we saw with Bo Nix, like we saw with Dillon Gabriel, with Will Stein, give him another year,” McShay said. “Look at all the mistakes. Let’s figure out what we did well. What are the areas we have to improve and come back for another year?”
Meyer backed up McShay’s point, arguing that Moore is not ready for the NFL. While both argue that Moore should spend another season with the program, it was not to take away from the Oregon quarterback’s talent, but to encourage him to hone his skills first.
Oregon’s Ability To Develop Quarterbacks
The Ducks have produced several talented quarterbacks, even before Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program. The most recent first-round quarterback draft picks out of Oregon were the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix.
While Herbert played for the Ducks before Lanning took over, both of the first-round picks have something in common, and that is they played for Oregon for multiple seasons before moving on to the NFL Draft. While Moore is in his second season with the Ducks, it is just his first season starting.
Heading into week 9, Moore has passed for 1,686 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interceptions and has a completion percentage of 72.3. Moore has also rushed for 144 yards, and he is showing good decision-making, which is leading to big wins for the Ducks.
If Moore were to choose to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would likely still be among the first quarterbacks off the board, but just one season as a full starter could cause him to drop and be seen as more of a developmental quarterback. Moore could still go on and have a talented NFL career if he were to declare after this season.
If Moore chooses to return to the Ducks, it would give him another season to not only hone his skills but to show that he is a consistently strong quarterback. He could help Oregon strive for a national title while boosting his draft stock next year.
Only time will tell what Moore’s decision will be, but for now, the quarterback is focused on helping the Oregon Ducks push for a college football playoff appearance and more.