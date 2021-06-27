Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Football

2021 DL JT Tuimoloau

The top player in the country has cut his list to four — Oregon, Ohio State, Washington, and USC. Many believe that the race for Tuimoloau, a 5-star DE from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Wash., is down to the two teams squaring off on Sept. 11 in Columbus — Oregon and Ohio State.

LB Isaac Slade-Matautia

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks got quite the shock this week when one of their starting linebackers announced his decision to transfer from the program.

2022 WR Tetairoa McMillan

The 4-star wideout checked out the Ducks ahead of his decision this summer, telling Ducks Digest that he loved the environment and atmosphere of Eugene. Oregon is one of three Pac-12 schools that are trying to woo McMillan, along with USC and Arizona.

2023 DL Jayden Wayne

Jayden Wayne

Wayne is one of the most talented players in the 2023 class, and he took a visit to Eugene amidst a jam-packed month of visits. The Lincoln High School defensive end met with former Oregon first-round picks DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead on his visit and got to pick their brains.

2022 WR Isaiah Sategna

Isaiah Sategna

The 4-star wideout and track star visited Oregon days before decommitting from Texas A&M. The Ducks told him that he has a rare opportunity to win national championships in football and track and field. Sunday morning he announced that he will be making his commitment between Oregon and USC.

2022 Oregon QB commit Tanner Bailey

Tanner Bailey

Bailey took his first visit to Oregon as a Duck after committing back in March. The 4-star signal caller from Alabama discussed why he chose Oregon and his connection with the coaching staff.

2022 OL Dave Iuli

Iuli talked to Ducks Digest about his visit to Eugene two years after his first unofficial visit. He raved about his relationship with Coach Cristobal, saying it's "on top of the roof."

Reid's Rundown: Ducks reshuffling LB targets following June commitments

The Ducks missed on a couple of linebacker targets, but they still have their eyes on an elite group of players at the position, including TJ Dudley, Robby Snelling, and Jaylen Sneed. Hear the latest buzz on where Oregon stands in the recruitment of top linebackers in the 2022 class.

2022 WR Brenen Thompson

The Ducks are after another 4-star receiver and track star in Thompson, who announced his list while visiting Oregon. It's littered with high profile programs but the Ducks are once again the only program out west in the running.

2022 OL Eston Harris

Oregon was the only school west of the Mississippi River to make it to Harris' top five schools list. Harris was on campus this week for an official visit.

Basketball

Dior Johnson

Dana Altman has done it again. After masterfully navigating a tumultuous start to the offseason that saw transfers, NBA departures and Tony Stubblefield take a new job, he landed a verbal commitment from 5-star Dior Johnson, the top point guard in the country for 2022. This recruitment is far from over, as the possibility of professional basketball still looms.

Colin Smith

The Ducks look to pile on elite talent in the 2022 class as the 4-star prospect included Oregon in his top 10 list. Smith has recently taken visits to Arizona State and Vanderbilt.

Amari Whiting

Amari Whiting

Kelly Graves brought in the 2023 guard for a visit and surprised her and her family with a scholarship offer. Whiting told Ducks Digest that she bonded with the coaching staff over breakfast at the Original Pancake House.

Pro Ducks

WNBA update

© MICHAELA ROMAN / STATESMAN JOURNAL

Former Oregon stars Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, and Satou Sabally are settling in with their respective teams in their second season in the WNBA.

