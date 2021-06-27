WR Brenen Thompson Places Oregon in Top Six

The Ducks are in a great spot with a speedy wideout from Texas.

2022 4-star wide receiver Brenen Thompson has placed Oregon in his top six while on a visit in Eugene. The other schools to make the cut include Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

Thompson attends Spearman High School in Texas, and so far in June he has visited Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. The Ducks have been in need of a deep threat for a while now, especially after missing on Texas freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the last cycle. Thompson is also an elite track sprinter, posting a blazing 10.18 in the 100 meters.

The Ducks have one wide receiver committed in the 2022 class in fellow Texan Stephon Johnson Jr. He, as well as safety commit Landon Hullaby will likely get in Thompson's ear about strengthening the Ducks' Texas pipeline.

Oregon will have to overcome two in-state schools, as well as two blue bloods in Alabama and Clemson. Texas A&M has been recruiting at an insane clip, landing three commits in the past week alone. The Aggies have one wide receiver committed in 3-star Noah Thomas from League City, Texas.

The Aggies' class is ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Under Armour All-American has not set a commitment date, but appears to be closing in on a decision with Saturday's news.

*WATCH BRENEN THOMPSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

