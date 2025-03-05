Ducks Digest

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel

The Oregon Ducks are currently the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. Oregon has been red hot of late, as Dana Altman's club has won six straight games. How could the Big Ten bracket shape out as the regular season comes to a close this week?

Cory Pappas

Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls directs his team late in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls directs his team late in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will be playing in their first ever Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament starting next week. With the regular season ending Sunday, the seeding of teams in the bracket is becoming more clear.

Where do the Ducks find themselves with one game remaining?

Oregon Ducks Currently No. 8 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks guard Keeshawn Bart
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (9) under pressure from Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) and guard Myles Rice (1) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tournament as the regular season enters its final days. Dana Altman’s team has turned it around after suffering a five game losing streak and are now on a six game winning streak. Their overall record is 22-8, with an 11-8 record in Big Ten play. 

The team ahead of Oregon for the No. 7 seed is the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois also has a conference record of 11-8, but they own the tiebreaker over the Ducks due to their 109-77 win in Eugene in January. For Oregon to leapfrog the Illini for the No. 7 spot, they will need Illinois to lose their final game vs. Purdue, and Oregon will have to win at Washington.

Good news for the Ducks is that they will be getting a first round bye to the second round regardless. If they win their second round matchup, they will either face the No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans or No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines, if those hold. Michigan State and Michigan will each be getting double-byes along with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

With the conference expanding to 18 teams this year, three teams will miss the field completely as only the top 15 will qualify. The Washington Huskies are currently alone in last place.

While it’s not official yet, Oregon appears to be set in stone as either the No. 7 our No. 8 seed. If Oregon gets the No. 7 seed, they will play the winner of the No. 10 and No. 15 seed. If Oregon gets the No. 8 seed, they will play the No. 9 seed. Even with just a few days left of the regular season, it's a toss up between who Oregon could face in any of those matchups.

Which ever team wins the Big Ten tournament earns an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Purdue, Oregon, UCLA and Illinois are all considered contenders to make some noise and challenge for the crown.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Dates and Location

Nov 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Big Ten Conference logo on the court at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Big Ten Conference logo on the court at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All games will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Indiana Pacers. The last time the Big Ten tournament was played here was in 2022. 

First Round: Wednesday, March 12

Second Round: Thursday, March 13

Third Round: Friday, March 14

Semifinals: Saturday, March 15

Finals: Sunday, March 16 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

How To Watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) brings the ball up court with forward Brandon Angel
Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) brings the ball up court with forward Brandon Angel (21) during the first half against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The tournament will be able to be seen on multiple TV channels and streaming services. 

First Round: Peacock

Second Round: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

Third Round: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

Semifinals: CBS, Paramount Plus

Final: CBS, Paramount Plus

