Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
The Oregon Ducks will be playing in their first ever Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament starting next week. With the regular season ending Sunday, the seeding of teams in the bracket is becoming more clear.
Where do the Ducks find themselves with one game remaining?
Oregon Ducks Currently No. 8 Seed in Big Ten Tournament
The Oregon Ducks are the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tournament as the regular season enters its final days. Dana Altman’s team has turned it around after suffering a five game losing streak and are now on a six game winning streak. Their overall record is 22-8, with an 11-8 record in Big Ten play.
The team ahead of Oregon for the No. 7 seed is the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois also has a conference record of 11-8, but they own the tiebreaker over the Ducks due to their 109-77 win in Eugene in January. For Oregon to leapfrog the Illini for the No. 7 spot, they will need Illinois to lose their final game vs. Purdue, and Oregon will have to win at Washington.
Good news for the Ducks is that they will be getting a first round bye to the second round regardless. If they win their second round matchup, they will either face the No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans or No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines, if those hold. Michigan State and Michigan will each be getting double-byes along with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
With the conference expanding to 18 teams this year, three teams will miss the field completely as only the top 15 will qualify. The Washington Huskies are currently alone in last place.
While it’s not official yet, Oregon appears to be set in stone as either the No. 7 our No. 8 seed. If Oregon gets the No. 7 seed, they will play the winner of the No. 10 and No. 15 seed. If Oregon gets the No. 8 seed, they will play the No. 9 seed. Even with just a few days left of the regular season, it's a toss up between who Oregon could face in any of those matchups.
Which ever team wins the Big Ten tournament earns an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Purdue, Oregon, UCLA and Illinois are all considered contenders to make some noise and challenge for the crown.
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Dates and Location
All games will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Indiana Pacers. The last time the Big Ten tournament was played here was in 2022.
First Round: Wednesday, March 12
Second Round: Thursday, March 13
Third Round: Friday, March 14
Semifinals: Saturday, March 15
Finals: Sunday, March 16 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
How To Watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament
The tournament will be able to be seen on multiple TV channels and streaming services.
First Round: Peacock
Second Round: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App
Third Round: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App
Semifinals: CBS, Paramount Plus
Final: CBS, Paramount Plus