Michigan Wolverines' Big House Most Electric Stadium In College Football?
The undefeated No. 1 Oregon Ducks are going back on the road with a Big Ten Conference cross country trip to Ann Arbor, MI scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The Michigan Wolverines "Michigan Stadium," also known as the "Big House," is notoriously one of the toughest environments for a visiting team to play in.
The defending College Football National Champion Michigan dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after their road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini two weeks ago. However, playing theWolverines in front of a Big Blue crowd is not something Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his No. 1 group will underestimate.
Built in 1927, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the United States of America and the third-largest in the world with a capacity of 109,901. Since the breaking of ground back in the day, the Wolverines have quite the winning record in Ann Arbor with 465 wins, 134 losses and 15 ties. Autzen Stadium has only been around since 1967 but the most impressive stretch came from 1997 to 2001 when the Ducks had a 24-game home winning streak.
Expect a rowdy crowd and pageantry galore.
At 54,000, Autzen Stadium doesn't have near the capacity that of Michigan Stadium. Despite the lack of size, Oregon is 5-0 at home so far in 2024 including a victory over now No. 15 Boise State, currently No. 4 Ohio State and then No. 20 Illinois this past weekend. As for Michigan, they hold a 5-1 record at home with a season-defining loss to No. 7 Texas but did come up with a pivotal USC victory who was ranked No. 11 at the time.
Since 1948, The Wolverines hold an overall winning record over the Ducks at 3-2. Inside of the Big House against Oregon, Michigan is 3-1. The lone opportunity that the Wolverines have played at Autzen Stadium ended in a 31-27 win for the Ducks back in 2003. In 2007, Oregon played the spoiler and came into Michigan Stadium and walked out with a 39-7 victory.
"That's the loudest stadium I've ever been in... They are very difficult to beat at home. The crowd is, from every report I get, from every coach I've spoken with, a real factor. You have to learn to communicate without talking, because talking doesn't do you any good."- Lloyd Carr, former Michigan Head Coach
Oregon opens as a 15-point favorite on the road at Michigan. The over/under is set at 45 and the Ducks have the best moneyline odds at -800.
