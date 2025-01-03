'Embarrassed!' Oregon Ducks Basketball Makes History in Blowout Loss to Illinois

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball had a night to forget in a 109-77 defeat, the Illinois Fighting Illini. After the game, coach Dana Altman said that he was 'embarrassed' by the loss. The Ducks' record in Big Ten conference play is 1-2.

Zach Dimmitt

Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) battles for rebound position with Oregon Ducks forward Supreme Cook (7) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) battles for rebound position with Oregon Ducks forward Supreme Cook (7) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
A day after the Oregon Ducks football team suffered a 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl, the men's basketball program didn't exactly make the heartache any easier to deal with.

Oregon men's basketball made some embarrassing history Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, as the No. 9-ranked Ducks got their doors blown off by the No, 22 Illinois Fighting Illini in a 109-77 loss. It marked the third-most points Oregon has allowed in a game and the most allowed in regulation for a home game in Ducks history.

Kwame Evans Jr.
Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr. reacts after being called for a foul against Illinois during the first half. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon head coach Dana Altman didn't mince his words when talking about the loss afterwards on a postgame radio appearance.

"One team was well prepared and well coached and one team wasn't ready for the fight," Altman said, per James Crepea of The Oregonian. "We just got kicked. . . . I don't know what to say. . . . I am embarrassed."

The Fighting Illini got a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds from guard Tre White, who was one of six Illinois players in double figures. Oregon's Supreme Cook finished with a team-high 20 points off the bench while Nate Bittle (13 points), Kwame Evans Jr. (11 points) and TJ Bamba (10 points) also reached double figures in scoring.

Illinois didn't score its first points until over three minutes into the game, as Oregon took an early 7-2 lead. However, this was about as good as it got for Altman's squad, as the Illini turned things into high gear by putting together a 12-0 run to snatch the lead for good a few minutes later. Illinois led 45-38 at halftime, but it only got worse for the Ducks in the second half.

Dana Altma
Oregon’s Brandon Angel, left, listens to coach Dana Altman as he heads to the bench during the first half against Illinois at Matthew Knight Arena. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois hit four three-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half, setting the stage for what was to come. The Illini couldn't be stopped the rest of the way and cruised to a win.

Despite the embarrassing loss, the Ducks still have everything in front of them and have already put themselves in prime position for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament barring an epic collapse in Big Ten play.

Oregon will remain at No. 9 for Sunday's home matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (11-3) but the Ducks are certain to fall in the AP Poll when Monday's rankings are released. Oregon will then travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Thursday, Jan. 9.

