Five Key Games That Could Impact Oregon Ducks During Bye Week
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks get to recover with the bye week coming at an ideal time. While Oregon prepares for a top-10 matchup against the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11, plenty of college football is happening across the country in week 6.
For Ducks fans facing college football withdraws, there are still several games in week 6 that could potentially impact Oregon.
No. 9 Texas at Florida (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN)
The Longhorns haven’t been challenged by a power conference opponent since their defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first game of the season.
If Texas struggles against the Gators, it could impact their ranking in the AP Poll, given that Florida is 1-3 on the season. The Longhorns also have a significant matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on the horizon and will look to gain momentum going into that game.
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State (1:00 p.m. PT)
Like Texas versus Florida, this game might not be a top-10 matchup like some of the others on this list, but it’s notable in terms of ESPN College GameDay locations for when Oregon hosts Indiana.
If both Texas and Oklahoma win their games in week 6, it’s likely that the GameDay crew will make their way to Texas for the Red River Rivalry. If either one of these teams is upset, there’s an increased chance of Eugene hosting GameDay for the Oregon-Indiana game.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota (4:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock)
The Buckeyes are the heavy favorites against the Gophers. Even if Ohio State wins, it still needs to win convincingly, with the Ducks being undefeated and closely trailing the Buckeyes in the rankings.
Oregon and Ohio State aren’t set to play in the regular season. However, they could face off one or twice in the postseason. The Ducks will play Minnesota in mid-November, so the Big Ten matchup is an early preview of some potential opponents for Oregon.
MORE: Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start
MORE: Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far
No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State (4:30 p.m. PT, ABC)
The meeting between the Hurricanes and the Seminoles could similarly influence the Ducks’ ranking. Oregon jumped Miami in the AP Poll after defeating Penn State in week 5. Could the Hurricanes take back the No. 2 spot with a top-25 win?
Florida State leads the nation in total offense, and quarterback Thomas Castellanos is posting an impressive 12.1 yards per attempt. On the other side, Miami quarterback Carson Beck is experiencing success with the Hurricanes this season.
It could be a competitive and entertaining showdown between the two sides. Depending on how Miami performs, it may either pull closer to the Ducks in the AP Poll, or Oregon could gain separation.
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (12:30 p.m. PT, ABC)
Potentially one of the most entertaining games in college football in week 6 is a top-25 matchup between the Commodores and the Crimson Tide.
Vanderbilt shocked Alabama last season with a 40-35 win, despite the Crimson Tide favored by three touchdowns. To start 2025, the Commodores are the undefeated team between the two sides.
The Crimson Tide will look to carry their momentum from their win over No. 5 Georgia by redeeming their 2024 loss. It might also be a top quarterback battle between two players who are listed with some of the best Heisman Trophy odds. Not only will the outcome impact the AP Poll, but it may also shake up the Heisman race, in which Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is currently the favorite.