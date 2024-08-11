Oregon Ducks' Sabrina Ionescu Wins Olympic Gold: Team USA Beats France
The Oregon Ducks may be more known for their track and field success in the Olympics but Sabrina Ionescu continues to put the women's basketball program on the international map.
The gold medal games in Paris had both the men's and women's matchups consisting of the USA and home country France. Both games also ended up having America being the last one standing.
On the women's side in the closing seconds, Gabby Williams of France banked in a shot at the buzzer down by three but her foot was on the three-point line and it only counted as a two. Team USA ended up winning by just a single point, 67-66. Coming away with gold in that hostile French crowd with everything on the line is no easy accomplishment.
Ionescu of the New York Liberty did show up in the box score with zero points off the bench in 10 minutes but A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces did what she does best to make up for it. Wilson was the leading scorer for the Americans with 21 points as well as a game-high 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.
A heartfelt moment occurred after Team USA came away victorious with Ionescu and the Bryant family. She went courtside to embrace Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Sabrina was extremely close with Kobe before his unfortunate passing.
Ionescu adds to her already stacked resume with an Olympic gold medal and it's safe to say that this won't be her last opportunity to get another one. The face of Oregon women's basketball is inspiring the future of the game with her winning ways.
