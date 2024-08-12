Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart's NIL Valuation Climbing Ahead Of 2024 Football Season
Oregon Ducks transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart has a chance to be special in Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten conference. Catching passes from Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Stewart will be a key cog in coach Dan Lanning's offense, which ranked No. 2 in college football last season.
Since Stewart's decision to transfer from the SEC's Texas A&M Aggies to the Ducks, his NFL Draft stock has risen (a projected first-round NFL Draft prospect) and his NIL evaluation has increased to an elite level.
Stewart is capitalizing on his acrobatic play and Oregon's marketing genius. Earlier this spring, Stewart was ranked at No. 13 of the top-10 of all college athletes, now his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) evaluation of $1.3 million entering this fall puts him at No. 10.
Among just college football players, Stewart ranks No. 7 as Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.
Stewart also has 2.4 million followers on social media, which trails only Sanders' 2.5 million followers as most in college football.
Look for both numbers to climb as Stewart and the Ducks compete in the Big Ten as a first-year team vying for a conference title and College Football Playoff berth.
Earlier this summer, Stewart inked a deal with NXTRND, an athletic equipment company. NXTRND "offers a range of football protective gear, including gloves, socks, visors, mouthguards, and arm sleeves."
Stewart's football statistics have a chance to skyrocket as well, catching passes from Gabriel in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's explosive system. Stewart says Gabriel is the most-talented quarterback he's played with.
"I've never really had a quarterback of his caliber, I'll put it that way," Stewart said. "As in years-wise, him being a senior, and him seeing a lot and playing with a lot of dudes who I've heard of and looked up to. It's definitely a good thing to watch every single day of how he prepares himself and how he handles his business."
In his last two seasons with the Aggies, Stewart has racked up 1,159 yards. Last season, Stewart was hindered by a leg injury that limited him to just eight games with Texas A&M. Healthy now, Stewart has made his intentions for the 2024 football season known.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said of his goal with the Ducks. "(Oregon suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to be in a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."
Attention is nothing new for the former five-star recruit, who has been in the spotlight throughout his football career, growing up in Frisco, TX: The home of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. The Cowboys have already been linked via mock drafts to drafting Stewart in 2025 to compliment star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"I definitely want to get over 1,000 yards, that's for sure," Stewart said. "I've never got over 1,000 yards from high school to now, but I really want to get 1,000 yards just because I think it's pretty easy, but it's been harder than it looks."
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Crushes NFL Debut For Denver Broncos: Five Oregon Ducks See Field
MORE: Ohio State 2026 5-Star WR Commit: Oregon Ducks "Trying To Get Me To Flip"