Can Dana Altman, Oregon Ducks Land Best Two-Way Player In 2025?
You won't find a better player on both ends of the floor in the 2025 recruiting class and Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks has a chance of adding him to his future roster.
Caleb Wilson is a 6-9 forward from Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia. He narrowed down his college choices to Oregon, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee, UCF, and USC.
Wilson is as explosive of an athlete you’ll find with the ability to create space against any type of defense. He played for the elite Nightrydas alongside the Boozer twins on the Nike AAU Circuit and had his stock jump tremendously post-Peach Jam title.
“His defensive potential is unlimited. Offensively, he makes plays like a guard at 6-9. That’s what separates Caleb and makes him a special guy.”- Mario Mays, Holy Innocents' head coach
While going 8-0 at Peach Jam, he averaged 17.3 points per game on 60.6 field goal percentage, 6.6 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game 2.8 blocks per game and 1.9 steals per game with the Nightrydas.
“I came into Peach knowing that in order to separate myself from the rest and help my team win I had to defend at a high level. I focused on helping my teammates in help defense with my length and quickness so we could force teams to their weaknesses. I also focused on my on-ball defense, using my wide base and body contact to force people into tough shots. My coach emphasized defense and my ability to defend everyone so it became my primary focus throughout the week.”- Caleb Wilson
This is a recruit that can turn your expectations for a season completely around single-handedly. Altman and the Oregon Ducks have a real shot of snagging a once in a lifetime player. According to Caleb's dad, his son will be taking a visit to Eugene soon.