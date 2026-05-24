Live Score Updates for Oregon vs. UCLA in Big Ten Championship

With the Big Ten Tournament championship on the line, the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks aim to upset the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins and put themselves in a prime position to host an NCAA Tournament Regional at PK Park in Eugene for the second consecutive season.

LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This article will be provided with live updates.

PREVIEW

Championship Sunday has arrived. The No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Tournament Title game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday.

Both teams are in pursuit of their first Big Ten Tournament title, and the Ducks look to potentially lock up hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene by upsetting one of the best teams in college baseball, the UCLA Bruins.

To advance to the championship game, the Ducks shut down the No. 2-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers 8-0 on Saturday night in the semifinals, led by a dominant pitching performance by sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford. Three Oregon players also recorded home runs in the shutout win, including shortstop Maddox Molony, right fielder Angel Laya, and first baseman Brayden Jaksa.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya, center, and Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., left, celebrate a home run by Laya as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In hopes of pulling off the upset against the Bruins, the Ducks will look to continue their mound dominance and keep their bats hot. During the Ducks' two Big Ten Tournament games against the Washington Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers in Omaha, Oregon has recorded eight total home runs.

The Ducks have also outscored their opponents 17-4 in their two Big Ten Tournament games heading into Sunday's championship matchup against the Bruins.

UCLA reached the championship game in walkoff style, rallying from a 5-4 deficit against their arch-rival, the No. 4-seeded USC Trojans, in the semifinals. Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, junior first baseman Mulivai Levu's three-run walk-off home run lifted the Bruins over the Trojans.

Entering the championship game, a player that Oregon will need to watch is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, UCLA junior infielder Roch Cholowsky, who is considered one of the best players in college baseball this season. Cholowsky has recorded 71 runs, 69 hits, 59 RBI’s, and 21 home runs this season for the Bruins.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the Bruins went 2-1 against the Ducks in a series at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles that featured scrappiness between both teams. The series featured coaches from both Oregon and UCLA’s dugouts being ejected from the game.

Will we see more scrappiness between both teams in Sunday’s title game? In the one win the Ducks had in their road series against the Bruins, Oregon beat UCLA 9-6, and hopes to have that same success in the championship game on Sunday.

The first pitch for Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament title game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.