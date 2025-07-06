Nike Commemorates 50th Prefontaine Classic With Limited Products
The 50th Prefontaine Classic took place at Hayward Field on July 5, and Nike stepped up its game to commemorate the occasion.
The company partnered with The Prefontaine Classic to unveil a special edition uniform and other products for Nike athletes. This included limited edition golden Air Max 1’s and a Nike N7 x Pendelton blanket.
The Prefontaine Classic website says, “Nike knows that a timeless meet deserves a timeless shoe.” Honoring former Oregon Ducks track and field legend Steve Prefontaine’s legacy, only 50 pairs are available for the 50th anniversary of the track and field meet. They were sold at $295 at the Marshfield District Retail Tent at the meet.
The former American and University of Oregon long distance runner Prefontaine competed in the first meet at Hayward Field back in 1973 when it was called the Hayward Restoration Meet. The meet was later renamed to honor Nike co-founder and track and field head coach Bill Bowerman.
After Prefontaine’s passing in 1975, Bowerman and the Oregon Track Club decided to change the name again from the Bowerman Classic to The Prefontaine Classic.
Ever since, the world’s top track and field return to Hayward Field annually to put on a show. The 2025 Prefontaine Classic was highlighted by a pair of world record-setting performances by Kenyan female distance runners.
Beatrice Chebet set a record rime of 13 minutes and 58.06 seconds in the 5,000 meters, while Faith Kipyegon ran a record time of three minutes and 48.68 seconds in the 1,500 meters.
Over a dozen current and former Oregon track and field stars competed in this year’s edition of The Prefontaine Classic. Among them were Ducks middle-distance runner Elliott Cook, who modeled the special uniforms, reigning 1,500-meter Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker and shot put athlete Jaida Ross.
Ross, who finished her Oregon career in 2024, recorded a lifetime best throw of 20.13 meters at The Prefontaine Classic. She ended in third behind the United States’ Chase Jackson (20.94 meters) and Canada’s Sarah Mitton (20.39 meters).
“Hayward is always electric. I had my family in the crowd. I had my Duck family in the crowd,” Ross said in a video posted by Oregon Track and Field. “I just love throwing in front of them. It just gives me so much power and energy, and I get to use it. That was such a fun meet.”
Nike has been the primary sponsor of The Prefontaine Classic since 1978. The 2025 meet featured uniforms with gold accents featured in the uniforms.
Also on sale for a limited time for the meet is the Pre50 x Nike N7 x Pendelton blanket, which includes seven peaks representing “the quest to meet life’s goals.” It displays arrows that symbolize the past, present and future generations.
"Building on the past, growing in the present, and succeeding in the future, the seven peaks form a path to rise and succeed. Nike is committed to getting youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America moving so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Through the Nike N7 Fund, organizations receive support that helps provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in these communities."- Via The Prefontaine Classic website
Nike says the pre-order proceeds for the blanket benefit the American Indian College Fund to help “fund scholarships for Native American students and tribal colleges.”