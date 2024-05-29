Get To Know Oregon Basketball Rising Star Jadrian “Bam” Tracey
EUGENE - Rising senior for the Oregon Men's basketball team, Jadrian "Bam" Tracey, is finding focus on and off the court. The Florida native has taken up a new hobby in photography and sports a catchy nickname, "Bam with the Cam."
"The name Bam came from my grandma," said Tracey to Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "I used to watch The Flintstones a lot, so my grandma used to say it as a joke...my favorite character was Bam Bam."
During the basketball season, Tracey is a starter for Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman. In the offseason, "Bam with the Cam" stars on the sidelines, capturing moments from the Oregon football spring game, several football practices and volleyball practices.
Tracey's collegiate basketball career and passion for photography originated at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As a true freshman, he saw success both on the court, playing in all 20 games and starting four, and in the classroom, where he thrived in his first-ever photography class.
"It kinda came naturally," Tracey told Cleary. "I just had a class at St. Joe's that turned out to be pretty cool."
Tracey's basketball journey took a turn during the 2021-22 season. After playing just two games for the St. Joseph's Hawks, he transferred to his home state to play for Florida Southwestern State College, a junior college just a few miles from his former high school.
Tracey's love for photography took a back seat during his junior season.
"Basketball was always first," explained Tracey. "They also just didn't have the resources at the JUCO level."
After spending a season at Florida Southwestern, where Tracey averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from three, Tracey attracted Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman.
“I enjoy playing basketball. I enjoy playing for my coaches, I enjoy playing for my teammates...especially coming from a JUCO It’s a blessing to be here”- Jadrian "Bam" Tracey
"Coach Altman came to a practice, and he saw me," Tracey told Cleary. "When he saw me, [Oregon] recruited me throughout the whole year."
Last season, Tracey played in all 36 games, starting the last 18 in a row, averaging 7.6 points per game (.415 FG%, .359 3P%), 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.9 minutes. At Oregon, Tracey built a strong relationship with his teammates, the coaches, and the athletic department as a whole. These included a strong relationship with Rob Mosley, the editor-in-chief for all Oregon athletics.
"Learning from Mr. Rob, that's the best part about it," Tracey told Cleary. "The pictures I really like are the emotion pictures."
"Bam with the Cam," as he's nicknamed, is determined to continue his photographic journey. He plans to shoot more football games in the upcoming season while also venturing into capturing the action of other sports.
"I'm willing to learn anything," Tracey told Cleary. "It's a blessing to be here."