Former Oregon Duck Golfer Wyndham Clark Defends U.S. Open Championship Title
Former Oregon Duck Golfer Wyndham Clark has his eyes set on a second U.S. Open Championship as play begins Thursday at Pinehurst (North Carolina) No. 2, also known as the heart of championship golf in America. Clark has had his difficulties this season and is looking to regain some momentum for his title defense and the rest of the PGA tour.
There is no question that Clark's first major victory at the Los Angeles Country Club last year was a significant step toward taking his place among some of the best golfers in the world including Rory Mcllroy. In fact, Clark shot a final round 70 to beat four-time major winner Mcllroy by a single stroke. After the win, he expressed his thoughts on the achievement.
“I feel like I belong on this stage," Clark said. “Even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world. I felt like I’ve shown that this year. I’ve come close. Obviously, everyone sees the person that hoists the trophy, but I’ve been trending in the right direction for a long time now.’’
This year has been anything but consistent, including missing the cut in the last two events. Clark would be well advised to focus on a bigger picture of the season in which he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship and a third at the RBC Heritage.
Currently, Clark is ranked fourth in the FedEx/Comcast Business Top 10 and fifth overall in the FedEx Cup standings. He is fourth in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), and third in the PGA Tour money list, trailing only world number one and two, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele respectively.
Clark clearly understands the importance of the mental aspect of the game. He has collaborated with mental coach Julie Elion and gives her credit for his success which includes two wins last year. Regardless of the recent trouble, Clark is trying to power on with positive thoughts.
“It’s the great thing about golf: There’s always another week," Clark said in a recent interview. “I’ve got to believe that good golf is around the corner. I’ve been kind of bummed as of late with my game. I’m always reminded when I get on these practice tees and hit good shots, I’m still doing a lot of good things in practice, and it makes me feel like I’m not far. It’s just bringing it to competition. I’m hoping it’s this week and it starts a good run of playing good golf the rest of the year.’’
Clark started his collegiate golf career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Oregon for the 2016-2017 season. In that single season, he earned multiple awards including a 2017 Ben Hogan Award Finalist, Pac-12 Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, 2017 Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year semifinalist and achieved a number one rating on Golfstat.
Clark and his fellow golfers face a tough course in Pinehurst No. 2. The likely winner is the player who controls his emotions and tames the fast greens found on a U.S. Open course. Clark has the tools to repeat if he can put together four solid rounds of golf... and Oregon Ducks fans will be cheering him on!