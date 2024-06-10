Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star OT Ziyare Addison Commits To Ducks Over Alabama
A big commitment for Dan Lanning and Oregon football.
By big, we mean 6-4, 280 pounds big. Ziyare Addison, a 2025 offensive tackle (OT) from Sumner, Florida, announced his commitment to become a Duck on Sunday. He had been in Eugene for an official visit, which closed with his decision.
Addison is the No. 23 OT and No. 206 overall from the 247Sports Composite. He spurned offers from home-state schools Florida and Florida State, as well as the likes of Alabama and Auburn.
"Fires out of his stance and is quick to initiate contact," Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting, said in a scouting report. "Frequently finds himself in control of his body and will seal off run lanes with impressive core balance."
The 2025 class of Ducks is up to eight commits, giving UO a No. 22 rank for the class that is now preparing for their senior seasons of high school football. Dallas Wilson is the lone 5-star in the group, with seven 4-stars joining him.
Lanning's class of 2024 included two 5-stars—Edge Elijah Rushing and Wide Receiver Gatlin Bair—as well as 16 players with a 4-star rating. That was good for third in the country, behind just Georgia and Alabama.
Oregon's lowest ranked recruiting class under Lanning was No. 13 in 2022, which he was hired just days ahead of National Signing Day. His 2023 class was No. 9 in the nation.
“We always recruit,” said Lanning this offseason. It doesn’t ever feel like we’re not recruiting. We are going to get some opportunities for our coaches to go on the road and see some people in person, get to be around guys that we want to target, and find some guys that we probably don’t know about. You’re always looking for ways to improve your roster and that’s what we’ll be able to do the next couple of weeks.”
