Oregon Football's Bo Nix, Troy Franklin Connection On Display For Denver Broncos
Former Oregon Duck dynamic duo Bo Nix and Troy Franklin aren't slowing down in the NFL. The Heisman-Trophy candidate Nix aired out a deep pass to favorite receiver Franklin in Denver Broncos minicamp.
Denver coach Sean Payton is pleased with Franklin, who the Broncos strategically traded up to select as the 102nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"He can run, and you saw that today," Payton said during Denver's offseason workouts. "He’s an eager learner, he’s excited. He’s a player that is going to play inside these numbers, but he’s a player that obviously can play outside these numbers ... We’re anxious to work with him, excited to work with him.”
Both former Ducks are are pegged as Broncos rookies to possibly start NFL week one.
"Troy always was Bo’s insurance blanket, where he always felt that if he could get the ball to Troy, he’s going to have a chance to win,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning told the Denver Gazette.
For Franklin, having existing chemistry with Nix is exciting as he learns the Broncos playbook.
“It’s pretty cool, you know? Certain things are already there… Definitely a good feeling but I’m excited to work with all of the quarterbacks,” said Franklin during offseason workouts about Nix.
Both Nix and Franklin are fresh off their best football seasons yet. Franklin joins a Denver receiver room with veterans Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Sutton and Denver have yet to agree on a contract extension, leaving Sutton's training camp plans up in the air.
Franklin hopes to show the Broncos that he is reliable.
“Just that I’m dependable, you know? Somebody that can go out there and do what I need to do for them. Just being a team player,” said Franklin.
Franklin is Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11).