Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Gives Honest Answers After Breaking Record
In the No. 8 Oregon Ducks' 42-13 win over Minnesota, quarterback Dante Moore had a career game. Moore threw for a career-best 306 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 90 percent of his passes, which set a school record.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for Moore, who threw for under 150 yards in his previous two starts.
Well-Balanced Offense
Moore's comments after the game reflected his team-focus and maturity.
Oregon ran for 179 yards as a team with four running backs registering carries in the win. Moore credited the Ducks' run game for successfully setting up the pass attack.
"It's always great to have a great run game, but when it's time to throw the ball when you're on fire as an offense, it's pretty nice. With all the playmakers that we have, everybody is going to know how to find space on the field to get the ball in their hands. A lot of these guys are young," Moore said after the game. "We had a great rhythm this whole week, and it came out and showed on the field."
Record Breaking Night
Oregon's single-game completion percentage record was formerly held by Ducks' legend Marcus Mariota. Despite breaking the record and having a career night, Moore remained humble and shouted out his teammates for helping him out.
"I've just got to give a shoutout to the 10 other players with me on the field. Just in general, with them making the spectacular catches, the front-five giving me time in the pocket, the running backs opening the run-game. Overall, I couldn't do it without them. It feels great to have that. It's a true blessing for sure. Without my teammates, I wouldn't have gotten it done," Moore said.
Speaking of Moore's teammates, the Ducks went into Friday night's game a bit short-handed. A pair of starting wide receivers in Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. were both ruled out before kickoff. Moore commended the way the offense was able to bounce back and have a big night despite the key losses.
"Like I've been saying, it's next-up mentality. Of course you want everybody to be healthy, but that's how football seasons work when you start to get to the end. Fatigue sets in, and injuries start to come in. We have the best trainers in the country and in the world, and we're going to make sure we get everybody back...We're always going to find a way to get the job done," Moore said.
Master Game Planners
The Ducks gave the Golden Gophers a lot of different looks offensively. Oregon rushed 30 times and passed 33 times, which kept Minnesota on their toes.
"We've got to give kudos to our coaching staff. Coach Lanning and Coach Stein, they always come up with great gameplans," Moore said. "We can do a lot of different personnel sets, but coach Stein is always finding ways to push the ball vertical, and today was a great day. We had to find ways to put points on the board."