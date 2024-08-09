Oregon Football Tight End Terrance Ferguson's Chance To Make Duck History
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has a chance to do something no other Duck has - win the John Mackey Award.
Ferguson was named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which annually recognizes college football’s top tight end.
Ferguson also has achance to break the Oregon record for most receptions by a Duck tight end this season. Ferguson needs 33 receptions to top 124 receptions set by Ed Dickson. Also, his 13 career touchdown receptions are tied for third-most by an Oregon tight end, two touchdowns away fomr the program record of 15 (Josh Wilcox).
Ferguson chose to return to Oregon for his final season instead of entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 2023, Ferguson finished with 414 receiving yards and six touchdowns, tied for sixth-most among all FBS tight ends. Five of Ferguson’s six touchdowns came in the final six games, including a two touchdowns in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
The tight end is a main cog in a team built to challenge some of the biggest, most physical college football teams in the country as Oregon joins the Big Ten conference.
"The goal is a national championship, and we've been vocal about that because we believe it, and everyone in the building has that one goal," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI's Bri Amaranthus. "I think when we're starting to put it out there and speak it into existence."
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior leads a mostly young and athletic tight end room. The Ducks will also look to senior Patrick Herbert for his leadership and sophomore Kenyon Sadiq, a fast-developing matchup nightmare.
Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
