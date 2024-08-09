Bucky Irving 'Loves Explosive' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense: Instant Impact Rookie
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving is in a position to make an instant impact in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. The rookie is taking second-team reps at Bucs training camp, with veteran Chase Edmonds out with injury.
Irving will suit up in a Tampa Bay uniform for the first time in a preseason game on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
"I’m loving this offense," Irving told the Pewter Report. "I like it because Liam Coen gets his backs in space and allows us to make plays – whether it’s in the run game or catching the ball out of the backfield. We can create explosive plays in many different ways. That’s what I love to do."
"I feel like everything is starting to click for us offensively and everybody is getting comfortable playing in this new system. We just have to go out there, be on our details and play at a high level and make plays."
The dynamic playmaker wow'd last season for the Ducks, finishing with 1,192 yards and 11 touchdowns on 186 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. His ability as a receiver shined as well, catching 55 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns.
Irving’s skill set could be the perfect fit for Tampa Bay, which needs a versatile and explosive compliment to Rachaad White.
"People say it’s the dog days of training camp now, but we’re just out here doing our jobs and competing against each other and taking care of our guys and getting them ready to play another team," Irving told the Pewter Report. "I played a lot at Oregon and ran the ball a lot, so I don’t mind the extra work here [with Chase Edmonds out]."
Last season at Oregon, Irving forced 69 missed tackles and had 18 runs of 15-plus yards. Already in training camp, Irving's elusiveness and speed have caught the attention of Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen.
"The nice thing I like about Bucky is he gets to his top speeds early," said Coen of Irving's strengths as a runner. "When he accepts the handoff, he bursts and accelerates through the hole and can make people miss in space."
In Preseason Week One, the Buccaneers will face the Bengals for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, August 10.
"It’s going to be amazing putting on that Bucs uniform and helmet for the first time," Irving told the Pewter Report. "I can’t wait. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about – playing in the NFL. So I’m just going to go out there on Saturday night and live my dreams and compete at a high level. I don’t know anyone on the Bengals, so it’s all business for me."
