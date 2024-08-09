Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 2025 OT Commits to Utah, 2026 OT Picking Eugene?
The Oregon Ducks missed out on one offensive lineman but could soon be getting one added to the commitment list.
On Thursday, 2025 four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn committed to Utah. The decision was understandable, as the Spanish Fork, Utah, prospect is less than an hour from the Utes campus.
"Staying close to home was definitely important for me," Dunn said during his announcement.
But there has been plenty of buzz about another offensive tackle, this one in the class of 2026, leaning towards Oregon. Four-star Kodi Greene has a 247 Crystal Ball and an On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine to the Ducks. Those make sense as the Washington product, now at Mater Dei High School in California, told Andrew Nemec on 1080 The FAN earlier this year that Oregon was at the top of his list.
"I would call (Oregon) my leader," Greene said. "That could change at any point. But as of right now they are number one."
Since then, Greene made a return trip to Eugene for the Saturday Night Live event.
The 6-6, 285 pounder has offers from more than a dozen schools. In February, he told Oregon Ducks on SI that, besides Eugene, he hoped to take trips to USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State.
In the 2026 class, Greene is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 5 prospect in California, according to 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 39 ranked prospect in the country.
Oregon currently boasts a pair of offensive tackles in the 2025 class: four-star Alai Kalaniuvalu and three-star Demetri Manning. The 2026 class has a trio of commits: four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.