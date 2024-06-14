Oregon Golfer Wyndham Clark Defends U.S. Open Championship: Make The Cut?
Former Oregon Duck Golfer Wyndham Clark has opened his defense of the 2023 U.S. Open Championship. The first round of this year’s event at Pinehurst (North Carolina) No. 2, also known as the heart of championship golf in America, is now in the books. Clark has had his difficulties this season and was hoping for a strong start that would generate some momentum for his title defense and the rest of the PGA tour.
Unfortunately, that was not the case on Thursday. Clark had four bogeys and one birdie over his first 13 holes. However, he played par golf over the last five holes and ended up with a three over par 73, which ties him for 70th place. To make the cut and play on the weekend, Clark must be in the top 60 (and ties) after Friday’s round two. While it is too early to predict an official cut line, some are forecasting the cut to be at two over par, but it could move to a higher score.
The good news is that Clark has an early tee time on Friday morning (7:40am ET/4;40am PT) and he can get back on the course at a time of day that could benefit his game. The morning wave on Thursday recorded most of the top scores on the leader board. Saying it is one thing, but performing is another. The greens have lived up to many players expectations, including Clark's. In fact, he predicted just such a situation before the tournament even started.
“I mean, they (the greens) are extremely fast. If they get any firmer and faster, the greens, I mean, they'd be borderline,” said Clark. “They already are borderline.”
Clark will be chasing some well-known names, including Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, leading after round one at five under par. Keep in mind that Clark shot a final round 70 at last year’s Open tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club to beat McIlroy by a single stroke.
That alone would tell fans that Clark has the tools to play with the elite golfers of the world. Also consider that he is ranked fourth in the FedEx/Comcast Business Top 10 and fifth overall in the FedEx Cup standings. He is fourth in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), and third in the PGA Tour money list, trailing only world number one and two, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, respectively.
Clark started his collegiate golf career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Oregon for the 2016-2017 season. In that single season, he earned multiple awards including a 2017 Ben Hogan Award Finalist, Pac-12 Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, 2017 Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year semifinalist and achieved a number one rating on Golfstat.
Clark and his fellow golfers face a tough course in Pinehurst Number 2. The likely winner is the player who controls his emotions and tames the fast greens found on a U.S. Open course. Clark has the tools to repeat, but he will likely need to put together a par or better score on Friday if he wants to play on the weekend and provide some excitement for Duck fans!