Oregon's Payton Pritchard Would Bring Larry O'Brien Trophy To His Wedding
Oregon basketball star Payton Pritchard is just one win away from an NBA Championship and the Boston Celtics are one win away from their 18th NBA championship in franchise history.
Pritchard put up another goose egg in points going 0-for-4 from the field in 11 minutes of play. He only had 1 assist and 1 rebound but as long as the Boston keep winning, his lack of any sort of input doesn't matter much.
He does continue to showcase his ability on the defensive end. Pritchard has been clamping up two of the most skilled players of all time in Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He's one of the more underrated defenders in the league and takes pride on that side of the floor.
“I just like to show the world that I’m a good defender and I can guard some of the best guys in the world, especially those two (Luka and Kyrie). They're the best.”- Pritchard via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation
The job isn't done just yet and all of Pritchard's teammates know it. The Celtics talk about it in their group chat.
“The job ain't finished. We ain't celebrating like we won a championship yet. We've still got one more to do. We weren't really talking about anything but getting it done... We’re about business.”- Pritchard via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation
For those who didn't know, Pritchard is getting married this summer. He was asked at the NBA Finals media day about bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy to his wedding if the Celtics win it all.
“That would be cool, I wouldn't mind that… I’m sure we could get it done.”- Pritchard via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation
It's been all Celtics from the jump in this series and they can officially wrap it up on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PDT on ABC at the American Airlines Arena.