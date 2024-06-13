[EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Duck N’Faly Dante On Denied NCAA Appeal: 'Time To Go Be Great'
EUGENE- Thursday, the NCAA denied Oregon Men's Basketball star N'Faly Dante's request for an additional year of eligibility, officially ending the big man's college career.
The waiver request was for the 2020-21 season, when Dante suffered an ACL injury and played in only six games. Dante also appeared in just 12 games the season before compared to 32 as a junior, 31 as a senior, and 22 last season.
"It's okay," Dante told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "I think it's time for me to go be great."
A loss for college basketball is a gain for the NBA. Dante showcased his abilities in front of various scouts and coaches at the 2024 NBA Draft combine in Chicago, Illinois. The NBA Draft is a two-day event in New York City on June 26-27.
“I feel really good. This is the moment I've wanted for a really long time so I'm glad to be here,” Dante told Cleary.
Dante has the opportunity to be just the fourth NBA player from Mali. Historically there have only been three: Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans) Sagaba Konate (Toronto Raptors) and Adama Sanogo (Chicago Bulls).
Although this news comes as disappointing to most Duck fans, it is the perfect time to reflect on Dante's incredible career at the University of Oregon.
From Mali to March Madness, N’Faly Dante’s Journey to Oregon was unique. Dante grew up inMali Africa, he crossed continents to chase his dream of becoming a professional basketball player.
Mathew Knight Arena became his home court, and Dante's impact was undeniable. While at the University of Oregon, Dante led the Ducks to a conference championship and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2024 while being named All-Pac-12 First Team for the second consecutive season and Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Watch the full interview below, as Dante shares more of his incredible journey with Oregon Sports Illustrated's Olivia Cleary, reflecting on his five seasons as a Duck.