Oregon Ducks Land Another Commitment: Four-Star Recruit Cameron Pritchett
Just hours after landing their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon, the Oregon Ducks have picked up their second pledge in the class of 2027 in four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.
Coming into the weekend, Oregon coach Dan Lanning knew the program had to make a big impression on the recruiting visitors making their way to Eugene. And the Ducks did just that by building out the foundation of their 2027 recruiting class.
Pritchett spoke with On3 about how impactful his visit was to Eugene over the weekend and how it shifted his recruiting timeline.
“I got that feeling during the visit,” Pritchett said. “I didn’t expect to commit before the visit, but I prayed on it, and Oregon is a great fit for me. It’s a great program in a great conference, and being around great players made Oregon a great place for me.”
The No. 21 edge rusher and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Pritchett has been a rising prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and could soar even higher in the rankings by the time he lands on Oregon's campus. Pritchett was being pursued by some SEC powerhouses included Tennessee and Auburn, but pledged to the Ducks due to their coaching staff.
“I really liked how detailed they are. They have one of the best staffs in the business, and they are on the uprise to winning a national championship. It’s what I want to be a part of. Coach Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach, and Coach Tosh [Lupoi] is a great coach, too," Pritchett said.
Oregon got a late jump on Pritchett's recruitment, offering him on May 7. It didn't matter anyways despite Pritchett visiting several schools prior to his Oregon visit. Lanning and the coaching staff were able to quickly arrange a visit for him to make his way to campus and got him to pull the trigger on his commitment early
The addition of Pritchett only boosts Oregon's recruitment of his Thompson teammate and fellow 2027 recruit, four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn.
After a successful recruiting weekend to begin the summer, the Ducks could use the momentum to continue building on the recruiting front. With the ice already broken in the 2027 recruiting cycle, expect more recruits in the cycle to begin to look towards Oregon's way, especially with the summer rolling in.
A couple of recruits to keep an eye for the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting cycle include four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who ranks as the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 2 player in the state of California. Four-star linebacker Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, the No. 3 linebacker and No. 4 player in the state of California has also shown heavy interest in the Ducks.