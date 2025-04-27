EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks' Lone Commit, 3-Star Recruit JJ Frakes Explains Decision
After choosing the Oregon Ducks, which was his first Division-I offer, JJ Frakes started to hear from schools like the Michigan Wolverines, Boise State Broncos, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Oregon State Beavers. Ducks coach Dana Altman may have just found a gem in the versatile and athletic shooting guard.
The three-star recruit is an efficient scoring threat on all three levels as he averaged 24.4 points in his junior season while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game. He was named second team all-state in Michigan in 2023-24.
Frake's hometown of Berrien Springs is right under the population of 2,000 citizens. The move from the countryside of Michigan to a college town in Oregon may seem like a large one, but he is still looking forward to spending time outdoors during his time off the court. Frakes enjoys hunting and fishing, which is something that he has access to be doing in Eugene.
At the moment, he's the only commitment in Altman’s 2025 recruiting class. When asked why coaches in college basketball seem to prioritize transfer portal recruits over high school players in this day of age, Frakes made it clear that he's young and hungry to make his own mark.
"I just think coach Altman is a very good coach. And I like the program. I've watched Oregon in multiple sports for years. I always thought the state was pretty cool... I understand the reasoning behind it, but also there are a lot of kids out here (in Berrien Springs) that put a lot of work in to get to where they want to go. And there are kids that will stay loyal to a program."- Oregon guard JJ Frakes
At 6-5, Frakes is tall and lanky for his position at the two. In the early stages, the shooting mechanics stand out and are very much above average at this point of his career.
"I think it's just my overall game (that stands out). I'm pretty good at mostly everything. My athleticism really sticks out to a lot of people."- Oregon guard JJ Frakes
Unfortunately, he missed this past summer's AAU circuit due to an undisclosed injury. Frakes explained that's why many of the different recruiting sites didn't have anything on him and ranked him with zero stars (except for 247 Sports). Frakes definitely has an 'underdog' mentality because of that lack of exposure.
I think its's because of the area that I'm from. There's really nothing here at all. Honestly, no really big sports teams, no colleges. We're just flying under the radar."- Oregon guard JJ Frakes
The biggest change that Frakes is preparing himself for when it comes to transitioning to high school to college ball is the true amount of work that he consistently has to put in on a daily basis. Continuing to stay in the gym is key in his path to success.
Frakes is a sleeper that many should keep an eye on throughout his time within the Oregon program. He has the ability to change a game down the road with his shot-making and continuous want to develop under Altman and the rest of the coaching staff.