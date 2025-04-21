New York Liberty Guard Sabrina Ionescu Prepares For Release Of Nike Sabrina 3 Sneaker
The Oregon Ducks and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's Nike sneaker line has taken the basketball word by storm, especially the NBA. The Nike Sabrina 2 was one of the most worn shoes in the 2024-25 season, according to Sole Retriever.
“Women’s sport isn’t the future, it’s right now. We’re seeing it in packed arenas, in TV ratings, in the way people are showing up for the game like never before. Commanding attention isn’t about being the loudest in the room. It’s about making sure that when you step up, everyone takes notice.”- Sabrina Ionescu on second shoe release
Ionescu had her third signature sneaker titled 'Glacier Blue' leaked ahead of the July 10 release date. Not only has she been able to bring popularity to women's athletics across the globe but within the basketball clothing culture throughout all demographics.
The adult unisex shoe will run for $130 while the youth sizes go for $100. A reasonable price compared to the many other basketball kicks seen on the market.
In the 2023 debut, the Sabrina 1 was seen worn heavily by well-known basketball names such as Jrue Holiday, Mikal Bridges, Cade Cunningham, Corey Kispert, even fellow Duck and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard who was just announced as the NBA's finalist for the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year Award. That's just a few of the memorable faces that have been rocking Ionescu's shoes on the court.
Nike founder Phil Knight and his marketing team have done a wonderful job pushing Ionescu's shoes across the youth demographic. The reason being is due to the ability for online shoppers to canvas to their ideal look through the website. A diverse and unique colorway compared to say other faces of the NBA's kicks is what appeals to both young girls and boys alike.
“Bridging the gap between women’s and men’s sports, and being able to do that by creating a unisex line that was available for everyone, that was obviously the most important (aspect) to me while designing this shoe. But being able to see it come to life on court (is surreal).”- Sabrina Ionescu via The Athletic
Ionescu is coming of her first WNBA championship with the New York Liberty after finishing No. 9 in scoring (18.2 per game), No. 5 in assists (6.2 per game), and No. 4 in three-pointers made per game (2.8). The return of the trio of forwards in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton as well as Oregon Duck teammate Nyara Sabally makes for a prime position to repeat at the top of the basketball world this summer.
The Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene will welcome back Ionescu and Sabally on May 12 for
an exhibition matchup between the Liberty and the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League.
New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off against the Las Vegas Aces on May 17. Las Vegas invited Oregon point guard Deja Kelly to fight for a roster spot in their training camp which begins on April 27.