Oregon Ducks' Kwame Evans Jr. Returning, Skipping Transfer Portal
After the rather disappointing news that senior guard Jadrian Tracey will be entering the transfer portal, a positive sign for the Oregon Ducks 2025-26 roster with the announcement that sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr. will be returning to Eugene.
At 6-9, Evans Jr. averaged 6.1 points on a 46.5 field goal percentage and 4.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes played off the bench. He should have a much bigger role in his junior campaign, but has actually started 32 of 71 career games with the Ducks. 29 of those starts did come in his freshman season as the team was dealing with numerous injuries.
Towards the end of the season when Oregon won nine of their last 11 games, Evans Jr. was seeing the floor much more and was an important part of why the program was finding so much success. His impact defensively with his physical tools and motor will be leaned on heavily next season.
"I want to be back in this same position next year, hopefully be back here and win the game. That's what we are going to try to do: get back to this point and overcome this hurdle. Just be there, be in the moment. The program is going to be really good. Whoever comes in is going to work. Coach Altman really brings the guys together and we get better throughout the year."- Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr.
Ducks coach Dana Altman is beginning to piece together his 2025-26 roster with the addition of 6-7 sophomore guard Devon Pryor from the Texas Longhorns in the Southeastern Conference. He averaged 3.2 points on a 51.8 field goal percentage and 2.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.
Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad recently announced he will be returning for his third season. He averaged 13.7 points on a shooting split of 45.1 percent from the field, 37.9 percent on three-pointers and 83.5 percent from the free throw line. Shelstad also grabbed 2.9 rebounds and dished out 2.7 assists per game this past season.
Senior center Nate Bittle will be testing the NBA Draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility. The seven-footer has until June 15 to decide if will be coming for his fifth season with the Ducks.
6-6 sophomore forward Mookie Cook recently announced he will be transferring to the San Francisco Dons out of the West Coast Conference. The former McDonald's All-American rarely saw the floor in his two seasons at Oregon while averaging just 1.1 points in 4.7 minutes per game.
Altman currently has seven of the 15 scholarship spots filled for the 2025-25 campaign. The two cornerstones of the team will be the versatile Evans Jr. and the floor general Shelstad. A return from Bittle would make this a dangerous group in the Big Ten Conference.