Oregon Ducks Most Wins In College Football: Analytics Predict Ducks Over Georgia Bulldogs
The Oregon Ducks are weeks away from kicking off their 2024 college football season. Oregon joins the Big Ten as a new team threatening to challenge for the title.
On offense, the Ducks boast the nation's No. 1 transfer quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, surrounded by acrobatic receivers and a deep rushing attack. Oregon's trenches are stacked with elite speed in the secondary.
An exciting roster and innovative coaching staff equals high expectations predictions.
The Football Power Index by ESPN simulates each game 20,000 times and rates every team in FBS by a projected point margin per game and predicts win margin against an average team on a neutral field.
According to those analytics, Oregon will win 10.8 games with a 76 percent shot at the College Football Playoff. Those FPI analytics also show the Ducks as the favorite to win the Big Ten title in 2024 (a 37.5 percent chance.)
FPI's predicted 10.8 wins for Oregon is the most wins for any team in the nation, topping the Georgia Bulldogs' 10.3 projected wins and Ohio State's projected 10.2 wins.
Of course, in real football there is no decimals when it comes to victories. However, the FPI is a real tool to illustrate which teams could dominate in the upcoming season and the Ducks are in the top.
The Ducks are currently competing against each other in fall football camp. Oregon played its first padded practice on Tuesday and coach Dan Lanning was pleased.
“Just the competitive nature and the toughness element showing up," coach Lanning said. "This is where guys’ bodies start to hurt and you see who’s real and who’s not."
The Ducks will scrimmage on Saturday.
Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
