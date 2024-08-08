Oregon Ducks Generation O Uniforms Now in EA Sports College Football 25
There's a reason EA Sports has the slogan, "It's in the Game."
The latest update from EA Sports College Football 25 included a number of upgrades, from nerfing FCS teams (due to using professional players!), adding the second deck to the Texas State stadium, and improving the AI for a number of points in the game. But catching the attention of Oregon Ducks fans is the inclusion of the new uniforms.
The Generation O series is three uniforms in right now: Fly Era, Mighty Oregon, and Gang Green. All three of those uniform combos are now "in the game."
Prior to the addition of the Generation O series, Oregon's 2023 uniforms were the only ones available in the game.
The Fly Era is Oregon's first all-black uniform. Gang Green marks the return of the iconic O on the helmet. Mighty Oregon is described as "a modern throwback."
There are expected to be five uniforms in the Generation O series. Those expectations should include being added into the popular video game once they've been officially released to the public.
Not Playing Around
While spending countless hours on EA Sports College Football has been fun for college football fans across the country (me included), the Oregon football team has been hard at work. Now into week two of preseason camp, the Ducks have been making noise in the post-practice media sessions, going so far as to say they are the best linebacker in the nation and that 2024 is "national championship or bust".