Oregon Ducks Rising Star Receiver Justius Lowe: ‘Not Taking my Foot Off the Gas’
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks' receiver room is loaded with talent.
Headlined by Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Traeshon Holden, Oregon's receivers are a force to be reckoned with. The Ducks’ receiver room ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus, and, according to receiver Justius Lowe, is only growing stronger.
Lowe, a sophomore wide receiver from Lake Oswego, Oregon, discussed his role in Oregon’s deep and talented receiver room after day seven of the Ducks’ fall camp. Lowe also explained the emphasis he puts on hard work and trusting the process, a mentality that has kept the young receiver hungry while dealing with injuries over his past two seasons.
Here are some key quotes from Justius Lowe following day seven of Oregon's fall camp:
Lowe on continuing his upward trajectory:
“Had a good spring ball so I just wanted to carry that into this fall camp... I'm honestly just not taking my foot off the gas."
Lowe on remaining positive through his injuries:
"Injuries, you know, it's part of the game. But like I said, Trust the process, you know, the time is coming."
Lowe on playing and learning from fellow wide reciever Tez Johnson:
"It feels good playing with Tez [Johnson] right by my side and practice and stuff like that, you know, it's always worked with him."
Lowe on the receiver room:
"We've got a really talented room this year, and that everybody can ball so I'm super excited."