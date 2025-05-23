Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska ‘Cadiac’ Cornhuskers: Big Ten Tournament Prediction, Preview
The Oregon Ducks are looking to advance in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers stand in their way. Both Oregon and Nebraska defeated the Michigan State Spartans earlier in the tournament, which means that the winner of the Ducks vs. Cornhuskers game will win "Pool A" and face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinals on Saturday.
Led by coach Mark Wasikowski, the Ducks are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after winning a share of the conference's regular season title. Wasikowski was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year, but the Ducks are looking to add some more hardware to the trophy case.
Nebraska is the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament, and the Cornhuskers advanced to face the Ducks after a walk-off win in extra innings over the Michigan State Spartans.
How To Watch:
Oregon and Nebraska will face off at 4 p.m. PT on Friday. The game will be played at Charles Schwab Field Omaha and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.
Both Oregon and Nebraska needed late-inning rallies to get past No. 12 seed Michigan State. Will the matchup between the Ducks and Cornhuskers be as exciting? With both teams 1-0 in pool play, Friday's game has essentially become another single-elimination game in order to advance to the semifinals.
Oregon starting pitcher Ian Umlandt threw 6.2 innings in the Ducks' first game of the Big Ten Tournament. Will Grayson Grinsell take the mound on Friday as Oregon looks to win its 12th straight game?
Nebraska used four pitchers to get past Michigan State (Ty Horn, Tucker Timmerman, Drew Christo, Luke Broderick), but the Cornhuskers' win over the Spartans came on Tuesday, giving Nebraska's pitching staff some extra rest.
After Oregon's win over Michigan State, Wasikowski revealed some of his thoughts on the Ducks' first win in the Big Ten Tournament:
"We obviously had some opening day jitters as a club. Hopefully we can get that out of our system. Collectively, I don't think we played a very good baseball game and probably one of our worst baseball games we've played now for some time, but we had some really clutch performances with with Ian (Umlandt) and the pitching staff, specifically with (Santiago Garcia) and Seth Mattox," said Wasikowski. "And some really clutch performances offensively with Dominic Hellman and Anson Aroz and and Drew Smith, even Jacob Walsh with the clutch at bat at the end with a walk there."
"So there were several performances when we needed it. um but just was pleased with with the fact that we were able to come up come out on top when maybe we didn't play our best game," Wasikowski continued.
Prediction:
The Ducks will successfully defend their No. 1 seed against Nebraska. Should Grinsell get the start, the Cornhuskers offense will have trouble scoring while Oregon's bats will continue to wakeup.
Although the game is being played in Nebraska, the Cornhuskers won't have enough to keep up with the Ducks.