Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Targets Reclassify: 5-Stars Richard Wesley, Mark Bowman

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have seen four of their top recruiting targets in the class of 2027 reclassify to 2026: defensive lineman Richard Wesley, tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Boobie Feaster, and cornerback Havon Finney Jr. Can Oregon add these elite prospects to an already impressive recruiting class?

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are seeing a handful of their top class of 20207 recruiting targets reclassifying to the class of 2026. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five of the top ten recruits in the class of 2027 have reclassified to the class of 2026.

Out of these five players, the Ducks are heavily recruiting four of them: defensive lineman Richard Wesley, tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Boobie Feaster, cornerback Havon Finney Jr.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this change, the Ducks can add some of their top targets formerly in the class of 2027 into Oregon's 2026 recruiting class. Richard Wesley, Mark Bowman, Boobie Feaster, and Havon Finney Jr. are now all members of the 2026 class, ramping up the recruiting as national signing day for these four has been cut down by a full year. It will be interesting to see how this affects coach Dan Lanning’s plan for the class of 2026.

Wesley is ranked as a top three defensive lineman, Feaster is a top ten wide receiver, Bowman is the No. 1 tight end, and Finney Jr. is a top three cornerback. All are elite recruits that will now be playing college ball sooner than expected. 

MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii

MORE: San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request

MORE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel

Richard Wesley Player Profile

Richard Wesley is a 6-5, 250-pound edge rusher out of Chatsworth, California. Wesley is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher on the defensive line per 247Sports Composite. He is teammates with Havon Finney Jr. at Sierra Canyon High School. 

Mark Bowman Player Profile

Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 225-pound tight end out of Santa Ana, California. Bowman is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No.1 tight end in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boobie Feaster Player Profile

Boogie Feaster is a 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. Feaster is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. 

Havon Finney Jr. Player Profile 

Havin Finney Jr. is a 6-0, 170-pound cornerback out of Chatsworth, California. Finney Jr. is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. 

 Dan Lanning Signs Contract Extension With Oregon

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washi
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks announced on Friday that they have officially extended the contracts of members of the football staff, including coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

This is especially relevant news for incoming recruits as the infrastructure in Eugene appears to be staying intact for years to come. With the coaching carousel taking place every offseason in college football, stability at a program is appealing for high school players. Lanning's new contract is more evidence of his commitment to Oregon. Will it pay off in recruiting?

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/News