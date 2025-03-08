Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Targets Reclassify: 5-Stars Richard Wesley, Mark Bowman
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are seeing a handful of their top class of 20207 recruiting targets reclassifying to the class of 2026. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five of the top ten recruits in the class of 2027 have reclassified to the class of 2026.
Out of these five players, the Ducks are heavily recruiting four of them: defensive lineman Richard Wesley, tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Boobie Feaster, cornerback Havon Finney Jr.
With this change, the Ducks can add some of their top targets formerly in the class of 2027 into Oregon's 2026 recruiting class. Richard Wesley, Mark Bowman, Boobie Feaster, and Havon Finney Jr. are now all members of the 2026 class, ramping up the recruiting as national signing day for these four has been cut down by a full year. It will be interesting to see how this affects coach Dan Lanning’s plan for the class of 2026.
Wesley is ranked as a top three defensive lineman, Feaster is a top ten wide receiver, Bowman is the No. 1 tight end, and Finney Jr. is a top three cornerback. All are elite recruits that will now be playing college ball sooner than expected.
Richard Wesley Player Profile
Richard Wesley is a 6-5, 250-pound edge rusher out of Chatsworth, California. Wesley is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher on the defensive line per 247Sports Composite. He is teammates with Havon Finney Jr. at Sierra Canyon High School.
Mark Bowman Player Profile
Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 225-pound tight end out of Santa Ana, California. Bowman is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No.1 tight end in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Boobie Feaster Player Profile
Boogie Feaster is a 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. Feaster is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Havon Finney Jr. Player Profile
Havin Finney Jr. is a 6-0, 170-pound cornerback out of Chatsworth, California. Finney Jr. is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Dan Lanning Signs Contract Extension With Oregon
The Oregon Ducks announced on Friday that they have officially extended the contracts of members of the football staff, including coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
This is especially relevant news for incoming recruits as the infrastructure in Eugene appears to be staying intact for years to come. With the coaching carousel taking place every offseason in college football, stability at a program is appealing for high school players. Lanning's new contract is more evidence of his commitment to Oregon. Will it pay off in recruiting?