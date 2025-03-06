San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request
Former Oregon Ducks and current San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has weighted in on the news of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf demanding a trade. Lenoir and Metcalf have had their battles on the field over the past few seasons.
Lenoir is bummed out to see Metcalf want out and leave the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry.
Listen to what he said on his Instagram live on Wednesday morning.
Lenoir: “Ya’ll Cannot Let DK Leave”
Lenoir acknowledged he likes the competition of going up against Metcalf multiple times every season with them in the same division. He also threw shade at current Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
“Ya’ll cannot let D.K. leave. Ya’ll can't do that. How am I going to have fun out there,” Lenoir said. “Njigba, he be crying all day…All he do is cry….Crybaby.”
Lenoir also mentioned that if Metcalf wants out of Seattle, he wouldn’t mind if he worked his way to the 49ers.
“We can’t let you leave, unless you want to be a Niner,” Lenoir said.
Lenoir has been “recruiting” other NFL stars all offseason including Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett. Garrett requested a trade earlier this offseason and will have many suitors. Lenoir took to X (Twitter) to give another shout to Garrett.
49ers-Seahawks Rivalry
D.K. Metcalf has been at the forefront of the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry since he was drafted by Seattle in 2019. When Metcalf takes the field against the 49ers, there is bound to be some on-field antics between him and 49ers players. Lenoir and 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner are just two of them. The rivalry will lose some of its juice if Metcalf indeed does get traded.
The 49ers and Seahawks have been in the same division, the NFC West, since 2002. Seattle leads the all-time series 31-23 in their 54 total meetings. This includes two matchups in the playoffs; a Seahawks win in the 2013 NFC Championship game and a 49ers win in the 2023 Wild Card round.
San Francisco had won six straight until their final meeting in 2024, when the Seahawks stunned the 49ers in the final seconds.
If Metcalf is traded, he will be the second star wide receiver between these two teams to be traded this offseason. The 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a 5th round pick over the weekend. Metcalf and Samuel were each members of the 2019 NFL Draft Class and spent their whole careers playing in Seattle and San Francisco.
Lenoir's Long-Term Future With San Francisco 49ers
Deommodore Lenoir and the San Francisco 49ers came to an agreement during the 2024 season. Lenoir signed a five-year contract extension worth $92 million. The 49ers want Lenoir wearing the red and gold for a very long time.
Lenoir was drafted by San Francisco in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has progressed into the 49ers best cornerback heading into the 2025 season. The 49ers are likely going to to move off of Charvarius "Mooney" Ward in the coming weeks, making Lenoir their No. 1 cornerback of the future.