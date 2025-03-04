Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Key Note Speaker In Hawaii
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is a beloved Oregon Duck from Hawaii. Mariota has made an undeniable impact on his home state as the first Hawaii-born athlete (and first Duck) to win the Heisman Trophy. Mariota, along with his foundation, Motiv8 Foundation, has positively supported the Hawaiian community and beyond with his initiatives that support children, communities, homeless and those in need.
Recently, Mariota was was the key note speaker Boys and Girls Club Of Hawaii Youth of the Year Luncheon. Mariota fought back tears as he addressed his best advice to the children.
"Never forget where you come from," an emotional Mariota said. "Every single avenue that you take, you're going to have a chance to represent this. And doing that to the best of your abilities, I think, shows how special this place is."
Mariota paused to gather himself to continue his heartwarming speech.
"At the end of the day, being able to show where we come from, how we're raised, it's important. It's important to me because I 've got kids. And being able to show them that where we come from, who we are, it is special. So it's tough for me. I get emotional. But it's because it means a lot," Mariota continued.
The full video from Hawaii News Now reporter Kyle Chinen is below.
Mariota attended Saint Louis School in Honolulu, where he was a two-sport star in football and track. He has inspired countless athletes from Hawaii, including former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is also from Hawaii and currently going through the NFL Draft process. Gabriel received permission from Mariota to wear No. 8, and the two Ducks quarterbacks from Hawai'i have built a special relationship.
Mariota famously wore No. 8 while at Oregon, and the number signifies eight main islands of Hawai'i.
"I'm just happy to have that relationship. It is very special. Like I said, a lot of people they don't have to do any of this, but he's understanding of the role he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for Hawai'i athletes," said Gabriel of Mariota at the end of the 2024 football season. "So I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he he doesn't have to do it. But he does it out of a kindness of his heart and knows that I'm just a guy chasing my dream as well."
“People say not to meet their heroes or whatever, but gosh, I met mine. I’m very appreciative of him because he’s the same guy that represents the right thing," said Gabriel earlier in the 2024 football season.
Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation's goals are to provide positive educational and athletic outlets for kids, distribute food and supplies to the homeless and others in need and give back to communities, including those that shaped Marcus’ personal journey. The website details how the foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars towards healthy lifestyle programming.
Mariota is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. During the 2024 season, Mariota played for the Washington Commanders as the backup for NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year, Jayden Daniels.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke to the value that Mariota brings to the quarterback room after selecting Daniels out of LSU with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“In a perfect scenario, a young quarterback would have a leader to also learn from, but perfect rarely happens. But we do have that in Marcus Mariota. Him sharing nine years of gold with Jayden, I think, has been something that’s really cool for us to see. Rookie quarterbacks usually don’t get that, and we do," said Quinn.
Which team will the former Oregon Duck play for in 2025? According to reports from Adam Schefter, a reunion with the Las Vegas Raiders and newly hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could be in play for Mariota. Schefter also hinted at the Miami Dolphins as a possible destination.
... Which ever NFL team lands Mariota will be landing an excellent leader, teacher and positive presence in the locker room and in the community.