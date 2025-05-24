Ducks Digest

LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks, Liberty Flames Super Regional Game 2

The Oregon Ducks will look to punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series in Game 2 against the Liberty Flames on Saturday night in the Eugene Super Regional.

Cory Pappas

Oregon’s Paige Sinicki, center, celebrates scoring a run off an Emma Cox home run during the third inning.
Oregon’s Paige Sinicki, center, celebrates scoring a run off an Emma Cox home run during the third inning. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks softball team is one win away from clinching a spot in the 2025 Women’s College World Series. On Friday night, Oregon outlasted the Liberty Flames in an extra inning thriller to take game one of the best of three series. 

Game two between the Ducks and Flames in the Super Regional is set for 4 p.m. PT on ESPN at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Despite playing at home, Oregon is the "road" team for Game 2 and will bat first.

Below are live score updates from Game 2:

Top 2nd: Ducks tie it up at 1-1.

Flannery walks. Patmon to third, Jones to second.

Jones singles to left. Patmon to second.

Cox pops out to second. Patmon holds at first with two outs.

McCoy flies out to center. Patmon stays at first with one out.

Patmon reaches first on walk.

Sinicki solo shot to center to tie at 1-1.

Bottom 1st: Liberty Takes 1-0 Lead Over Oregon

Madrey strikes out swinging.

Henault strikes out swinging. Roupe still on first base with two outs.

McManus strikes out swinging.

Roupe single up the middle.

Woodard hits one off the scoreboard over the right field wall to give Liberty 1-0 lead.

Top 1st: Oregon 0, Liberty 0

Luschar steals second. Called safe on the field, but overturned after final Liberty challenge to end the frame.

Luschar steals second. Liberty challenge is upheld. Ma'ake pops out. Luschar at second with two outs.

Kedre Luschar strikes looking.

Kai Luschar hit by pitch.

Oregon Ducks Walk It Off Over Liberty Flames In Game One

Oregon’s Dezianna Patmon celebrates on her way to home during the fourth inning against Weber State in the Eugene NCAA Softba
Oregon’s Dezianna Patmon celebrates on her way to home during the fourth inning against Weber State in the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Liberty Flames in game one of Eugene Super Regional late on Friday night. In a 2-2 ball game in the bottom of the eighth inning with runners at second and third, Dezianna Patmon hit a line drive up the middle, scoring the winning run. Oregon now just has to win one of the next two games against Liberty to secure their spot in the College World Series. 

Oregon Ducks coach Melyssa Lombardi said her team just kept fighting until they found a way to win.

“We had some thing early on that didn’t go our way and it didn’t matter,” Lombardi said after the game. “We kept fighting and fighting. We talk a lot that we don’t always know exactly how we’re going to win or what the game’s going to look like, but we know that we’re going to find a way.”

Just as she did to send Oregon to the Super Regional last week on a walk-off, Patmon came through in the clutch again. 

MORE: Why New College Football Playoff Seeding Format Bothers Oregon Ducks Fans

MORE: Miami Hurricanes' NIL For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Under Fire By College Football Analyst

MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?

Oregon Eyes First College World Series Appearance In Seven Years

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their victory over Stanford to win the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 18, 2025.
The Oregon Ducks celebrate their victory over Stanford to win the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 18, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has not made a Women’s College World Series since 2018. Saturday night is a golden opportunity for the Ducks to snap that streak. Oregon last made a Super Regional in 2023, where they fell short, ending their dreams of going to the World Series.

The Ducks have been one of the best teams in the country all season long. They have a record of 52-8 overall and 19-3 in Big Ten conference play. In their first season as a member of the Big Ten, Oregon won the conference regular season title

The Ducks advanced to the Super Regionals after they got through the opening regional against Weber State, Binghampton, and Stanford.

Oregon is led by senior outfielder Kedre Luschar, who is the team leader in batting average at .451and runs batted in with 59. Oregon’s home run leader is freshman Rylee McCoy, who has hit 19 big flies. 

On the mound, Oregon has a pair of aces in Elise Sokolsky and Lyndsey Grein. In 146.2 innings of work, Sokolsky has an earned run average of 2.00 and a record of 17-4. In 165.0 innings pitched, Grein has an earned run average of 2.12 with a record of 28-2. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/News