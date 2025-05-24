LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks, Liberty Flames Super Regional Game 2
The Oregon Ducks softball team is one win away from clinching a spot in the 2025 Women’s College World Series. On Friday night, Oregon outlasted the Liberty Flames in an extra inning thriller to take game one of the best of three series.
Game two between the Ducks and Flames in the Super Regional is set for 4 p.m. PT on ESPN at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Despite playing at home, Oregon is the "road" team for Game 2 and will bat first.
Below are live score updates from Game 2:
Top 2nd: Ducks tie it up at 1-1.
Flannery walks. Patmon to third, Jones to second.
Jones singles to left. Patmon to second.
Cox pops out to second. Patmon holds at first with two outs.
McCoy flies out to center. Patmon stays at first with one out.
Patmon reaches first on walk.
Sinicki solo shot to center to tie at 1-1.
Bottom 1st: Liberty Takes 1-0 Lead Over Oregon
Madrey strikes out swinging.
Henault strikes out swinging. Roupe still on first base with two outs.
McManus strikes out swinging.
Roupe single up the middle.
Woodard hits one off the scoreboard over the right field wall to give Liberty 1-0 lead.
Top 1st: Oregon 0, Liberty 0
Luschar steals second. Called safe on the field, but overturned after final Liberty challenge to end the frame.
Luschar steals second. Liberty challenge is upheld. Ma'ake pops out. Luschar at second with two outs.
Kedre Luschar strikes looking.
Kai Luschar hit by pitch.
Oregon Ducks Walk It Off Over Liberty Flames In Game One
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Liberty Flames in game one of Eugene Super Regional late on Friday night. In a 2-2 ball game in the bottom of the eighth inning with runners at second and third, Dezianna Patmon hit a line drive up the middle, scoring the winning run. Oregon now just has to win one of the next two games against Liberty to secure their spot in the College World Series.
Oregon Ducks coach Melyssa Lombardi said her team just kept fighting until they found a way to win.
“We had some thing early on that didn’t go our way and it didn’t matter,” Lombardi said after the game. “We kept fighting and fighting. We talk a lot that we don’t always know exactly how we’re going to win or what the game’s going to look like, but we know that we’re going to find a way.”
Just as she did to send Oregon to the Super Regional last week on a walk-off, Patmon came through in the clutch again.
Oregon Eyes First College World Series Appearance In Seven Years
Oregon has not made a Women’s College World Series since 2018. Saturday night is a golden opportunity for the Ducks to snap that streak. Oregon last made a Super Regional in 2023, where they fell short, ending their dreams of going to the World Series.
The Ducks have been one of the best teams in the country all season long. They have a record of 52-8 overall and 19-3 in Big Ten conference play. In their first season as a member of the Big Ten, Oregon won the conference regular season title.
The Ducks advanced to the Super Regionals after they got through the opening regional against Weber State, Binghampton, and Stanford.
Oregon is led by senior outfielder Kedre Luschar, who is the team leader in batting average at .451and runs batted in with 59. Oregon’s home run leader is freshman Rylee McCoy, who has hit 19 big flies.
On the mound, Oregon has a pair of aces in Elise Sokolsky and Lyndsey Grein. In 146.2 innings of work, Sokolsky has an earned run average of 2.00 and a record of 17-4. In 165.0 innings pitched, Grein has an earned run average of 2.12 with a record of 28-2.