Oregon Football's Bo Nix Impresses Broncos' Sean Payton at Rookie Minicamp
Former Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos' first-round draft pick, has officially begun his NFL journey. This weekend, he participated in his first rookie minicamp, where Broncos coach Sean Payton, who has rarely had a rookie quarterback to focus on developing, has initiated the process of getting the most out of Nix's potential ahead of the 2024 season.
Nix, the 12th overall pick in the draft, is still getting accustomed to the NFL. He mentioned everything feels new, from the playbook to the meeting rooms.
"Everything's new, you're learning a new offense, new teammates, new coaches, new practice style, everything's new,'' Nix said. "Everything's new, you don't really know where to go, you have to kind of follow your position coach around.''
Payton emphasized the importance of mastering the fundamentals of quarterback play after Saturday's practice, noting that it's a step-by-step process. From calling plays in the huddle to executing snap counts and breaking the huddle, every detail matters. Payton was pleased with Bo Nix's progress, observing that he's adapting well to the playbook and putting in the effort to succeed.
"So much of it is huddle, snap count, break the huddle, under center, shotgun, it's a process,'' Payton said. "He's handling the install well, he had a pretty good practice today, he's grinding through it, he's doing good with it.''
Nix's calm and calculated approach on the field has drawn comparisons to a skilled golfer. His patience and efficiency have yielded impressive results, including a record-breaking 77.5% single-season completion rate. He also set single-season Oregon records with 364 completions, 4,508 passing yards, and 45 touchdowns.
"He had two or three down the field throws [Saturday],'' Payton said. "It's almost like watching a good golfer when you watch his game ... there's a patience to how he plays, the ball comes out.''
With Payton's guidance and support, Nix is ready to take on the challenges of the NFL. The quarterback competition is expected to heat up in the coming weeks, but for now, Payton is taking it one step at a time.
"We'll figure it out, we'll figure it out," Payton said. "We'll have a rotation and we'll go from there."
Payton's approach to the quarterback competition is relaxed, but Nix is already making a strong impression. His ability to handle the playbook and his patience on the field are promising signs for the young quarterback.
READ MORE: Bucky Irving: Oregon Ducks Coach Will Stein's 'Favorite Player Ever Coached'
READ MORE: Former Oregon Duck Jamal Hill ‘Very Sharp’ At Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp
READ MORE: Jackson Powers-Johnson Dominant At Las Vegas Rookie Minicamp