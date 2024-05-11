Former Oregon Duck Jamal Hill ‘Very Sharp’ At Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp
The Houston Texans selected former Oregon Duck linebacker, Jamal Hill, with the 188th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, filling a need after losing two of their defensive stalwarts to free agency. The early question is what can Hill bring to the defending AFC South champion Texans?
Hill was a two-year starter at safety for the Ducks before switching to linebacker for the 2023 campaign. He had a solid senior season with 31 tackles, five for loss and two sacks. While he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he impressed scouts with his performance at Oregon’s Pro Day.
Specifically, his 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash would have led all linebackers at the combine. The NFL.com’s scouting report on Hill’s speed noted that “his burst allows him to make up for missteps, and he can run down backs before they turn the corner.”
The next opportunity for Hill to impress is the Texans Rookie Minicamp.
“It’s the first day,” coach DeMeco Ryans said with a chuckle. “It’s more about teaching. Jamal, he’s been very attentive in the meetings. He’s a very sharp young man. So, we are excited to work with Jamal.”
Also note that coach Ryans is a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl linebacker. While Hill exhibits the athleticism needed to play in the NFL, he can certainly learn a great deal about linebacker play from coach Ryans.
In addition, Hill joins a team that surprised many with a division title and playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. All-in-all, this is a chance for Hill to demonstrate his flexibility and willingness to do whatever he can to help Houston to win games.