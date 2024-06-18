Ducks Digest

Oregon Volleyball Set to Host One of the Nation's Top Programs

The University of Oregon volleyball program is set to face the University of Nebraska at home on November 7. Nebraska is one of the top volleyball destinations in the country.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer brings his team together during their match against Oregon State in Eugene Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer brings his team together during their match against Oregon State in Eugene Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA
The move to the Big Ten Conference means new programs to face on an annual basis, including one of the premier teams in the nation.

The University of Oregon's 2024 volleyball schedule was released last week. The schedule features highly anticipated matchups against some of the nation's best, including Wisconsin, UCLA, Minnesota, Nebraska, and more.

The Big Ten Conference is arguably the most competitive in women's volleyball. The league boasts the highest winning percentage in the nation, with an astounding 78% over the past five years. Consistently, Big Ten teams lead the country in key offensive and defensive categories. In the 2023 season, the conference produced the national leader in hitting percentage (.423) and blocks per set (3.32).  

Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer talks to his team during the match against Washington State in Eugene Sunday, Oct, 1, 2023.
Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer talks to his team during the match against Washington State in Eugene Sunday, Oct, 1, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA

Oregon's schedule revealed that the Ducks will face perennial power Nebraska on Nov.7 at home in Mathew Knight Arena.  

Nebraska's volleyball program was founded in 1975 and is one of the most decorated in women's volleyball. The Cornhuskers have more wins than any other program and have won five national championships. Nebraska has also been ranked in every weekly poll since the introduction of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Poll in 1982.  

Fans hold up cell phone lights before the third set between Nebraska and Omaha at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Fans hold up cell phone lights before the third set between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Notably, Nebraska played a game in it's football stadium before a record-breaking crowd of 92,003. This crowd was the largest to watch a women's sporting event in the United States. 

Although this is Oregon's first season in the Big Ten, not all of these new regular-season opponents are unfamiliar. Under head coach Matt Ulmer, the Ducks have already played seven current members of the Big Ten, including three in the past three NCAA Tournaments. One of these teams Oregon faced in the tournament was Nebraska.  

Oregon setter Hannah Pukis sets the ball as Oregon volleyball takes on Portland State in an exhibition match Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
Oregon setter Hannah Pukis sets the ball as Oregon volleyball takes on Portland State in an exhibition match Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

The Ducks won their most recent matchup against the Huskers in 2022. In a nail-biting game that went to five sets, the Ducks won 3-2.  

Overall, Oregon is 3-4 against Nebraska with every matchup having taken place since 2012.

Oregon's upcoming game against Nebraska, as well as its other regular-season competitions, will be a true test for coach Ulmer and his Ducks. Every win in the Big Ten is a battle against a top-tier opponent. This pressure will elevate the Ducks' level of play, preparing them for the national stage and, hopefully, a trip to the NCAA Final for the first time since 2012. 

