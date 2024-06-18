Oregon Volleyball Set to Host One of the Nation's Top Programs
The move to the Big Ten Conference means new programs to face on an annual basis, including one of the premier teams in the nation.
The University of Oregon's 2024 volleyball schedule was released last week. The schedule features highly anticipated matchups against some of the nation's best, including Wisconsin, UCLA, Minnesota, Nebraska, and more.
The Big Ten Conference is arguably the most competitive in women's volleyball. The league boasts the highest winning percentage in the nation, with an astounding 78% over the past five years. Consistently, Big Ten teams lead the country in key offensive and defensive categories. In the 2023 season, the conference produced the national leader in hitting percentage (.423) and blocks per set (3.32).
Oregon's schedule revealed that the Ducks will face perennial power Nebraska on Nov.7 at home in Mathew Knight Arena.
Nebraska's volleyball program was founded in 1975 and is one of the most decorated in women's volleyball. The Cornhuskers have more wins than any other program and have won five national championships. Nebraska has also been ranked in every weekly poll since the introduction of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Poll in 1982.
Notably, Nebraska played a game in it's football stadium before a record-breaking crowd of 92,003. This crowd was the largest to watch a women's sporting event in the United States.
Although this is Oregon's first season in the Big Ten, not all of these new regular-season opponents are unfamiliar. Under head coach Matt Ulmer, the Ducks have already played seven current members of the Big Ten, including three in the past three NCAA Tournaments. One of these teams Oregon faced in the tournament was Nebraska.
The Ducks won their most recent matchup against the Huskers in 2022. In a nail-biting game that went to five sets, the Ducks won 3-2.
Overall, Oregon is 3-4 against Nebraska with every matchup having taken place since 2012.
Oregon's upcoming game against Nebraska, as well as its other regular-season competitions, will be a true test for coach Ulmer and his Ducks. Every win in the Big Ten is a battle against a top-tier opponent. This pressure will elevate the Ducks' level of play, preparing them for the national stage and, hopefully, a trip to the NCAA Final for the first time since 2012.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.