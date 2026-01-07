Three Keys For Oregon's Offensive Line To Bounce Back Against Indiana's Elite Defense

Despite winning a 23-0 contest over the Big-12 Champions, Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Oregon Ducks' offensive line did not perform up to standard. The Joe Moore Award finalists will look to rebound against the Indiana Hoosiers front seven, who are coming off a thrashing of the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide tranches in the Rose Bowl. How will the big guys up front respond?

Although Indiana has a very good defense and particularly solid linemen on the defensive side, they aren’t the Texas Tech front seven, which features defensive linemen David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter, and others. All of which could be taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. So, by simply playing a smaller, less athletic front, there should be some improvement, but Indiana doesn’t solely win with sheer size and ability.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Communication

The Hoosiers are as fundamentally sound a team as there is in college football. The deployment of various simulated pressures and mugged looks (linebackers walked down in the A-gaps) makes it a difficult day for any offensive line. The Ducks will have their hands full identifying which front/look the Hoosier defense is presenting both pre and post snap. Offensive line coach A’lique Terry will have to hammer the details for the group this week.

Max Effort

Another place where the Hoosier defensive line and linebackers excel is in playing through the whistle. It sounds simple, but playing every snap at the same level of effort and intensity for four quarters is especially hard to match. Breaking your opponent mentally while also breaking them down physically is where great teams thrive. The Ducks' offensive line will have to be ready to outlast the veteran Hoosiers group to win this time around.

In terms of technical proficiency, the Hoosiers front does a fantastic job of having gap integrity and disengaging with strong, active hands. How can the Ducks combat this? By creating vertical movement in the running game and displacing down defenders. Ducks linemen will also have to play with great pad level to achieve this against a more stout and naturally leveraged defensive front.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moment To Shine

From Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, to Iapani “Poncho” LaLoulu to Alex Harkey, the Ducks' offensive line will have to raise their level, particularly in pass protection, to help propel their team to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. If they can keep quarterback Dante Moore upright, they’ll have an excuse shot to win the game.

All eyes are on the offensive line, and there’s no better time than the semifinals to show the world why the believed they are the best offensive line group in college football. The Ducks are closing in on program history, and the trenches will be the reason they are able to get over the hump should they prove victorious later this week against the Hoosiers.

