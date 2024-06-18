Oregon Football QB Commit Akili Smith Jr. Ready to Compete at Elite 11 Finals: 'Win The Whole Thing!'
As the son of former Ducks legend Akili Smith Sr., four-star Lincoln (San Diego, CA) Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. will have a lot to live up to by the time he steps foot on campus in Eugene.
Not only will he immediately be compared to and expected to match the success of his father with the Ducks, but many will also hold even higher hopes for the 6-foot-5, 233-pound gunslinger.
Obviously, there is still a long way to go until he has to worry about that kind of pressure.
However, he is about to face a different kind of pressure - competition.
On Tuesday, Smith will take part in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, where he will face off with 19 other top quarterback recruits from across the country, including five-stars Julian Lewis, Husan Longstreet, Tavien St. Clair, and Matt Zollers.
Despite the enormous level of competition, however, Smith is confident and has set his eyes on winning the whole thing.
“I want to go compete and try to win the whole thing," Smith told On3's Chad Simmons. "It is not to be friendly but to compete and be in business mode and try to win it all. Being the best I can be has always been my mentality, so I want to compete with the other great quarterbacks and take care of business this week. The Elite 11 Finals is a great opportunity to showcase my skills and show what I know about football. It is the biggest event for quarterbacks to compete against each other and I am blessed to be a part of it.”
Smith, who currently ranks as the No. 101 player in the nation, No. 9 QB and No. 9 player in the state of California is no stranger to facing off against other elite talents.
Last season, Smith led Lincoln to an 11-1 record and a state title appearance while throwing for 2,431 yards with 25 TD, and rushing for 196 yards and three more scores.
However, Elite 11 is different, and Smith has been looking forward to it for a very long time.
“Me and my dad have been talking about the Elite 11 for years,” Smith told On3. “We have talked about Bryce Young and other great quarterbacks who have been a part of the Elite 11 Finals before being great college players and playing in the NFL. I am honored to be a part of this event.”
