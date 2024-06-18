Is Oregon Football "Disaster Proof"?
Oregon football is widely predicted to be in the mix for a national championship this fall. But what would happen if disaster were to hit, especially at the quarterback position?
Host of "The Hard Count" for On3, J.D. PicKell says the Ducks are in a good spot should disaster strike.
"This kinda flew under the radar because of how crazy that first transfer portal window was," PicKell said. "(Dan Lanning) went out and landed not just the starting quarterback for this year for Oregon, he went out and got the quarterback of the future in Eugene."
That starting QB for this year is Heisman Trophy hopeful and Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel. The "quarterback of the future in Eugene" is five-star transfer from UCLA Dante Moore.
PicKell says Duck fans should feel confident in Moore stepping in for Gabriel due to what the offense needs from the QB.
"Will Stein's offense demands much more of a quarterback from a football IQ standpoint than it does from a physical standpoint," PicKell said. "You're not asking Dante Moore to drop back there and stretch the field and be able to throw the ball 40 to 50 yards downfield every other snap."
PicKell noted that last year the average depth of target last year for Bo Nix was less than seven yards per attempt. That means any arm talent for Moore won't be a limiting factor for the Ducks offense.
Another factor for Oregon being "disaster proof" should Moore have to step in is that these wouldn't be his first game reps.
"Is the Big Ten a bit of a different beast than the Pac-12? Yeah," PicKell said. "But I also think its fair to say that the growing pains that Dante Moore experienced last year at UCLA could ultimately end up being an asset for him if he ends up being the guy at some point in time for Oregon."
Moore appeared in nine games for the Bruins in 2023, starting five times. He threw 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 53.5% of his passes.
PicKell noted that the playmakers on offense and the strength of the defense would help the Ducks keep their title hopes alive should Gabriel not be on the field for any stretch of time this fall.
Other programs named as "disaster proof" were Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.