Oregon, Texas Baseball College World Series Odds Shift Dramatically After Blowout
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks baseball team was dominated by the Texas Longhorns in the opening game of the NCAA Austin Super Regional, 11-3, at Disch-Falk Field. It was a rocking and record-setting crowd of 8,550 fans.
Entering the Supers, the No. 11 overall seed Ducks were already underdogs to beat the No. 6 Texas Longhorns to become the cinderella in Omaha and the College World Series.
And now, after missed opportunities at the plate that stranded a season-high 17 runners while going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position on Saturday night, the Ducks are facing an elimination game on Sunday night.
Oregon, Texas Baseball College World Series Odds Shift Dramatically
The dominating win by Texas changed the odds to win the CWS dramatically.
The Longhorns are now the favorite to win the CWS, with +320 odds. Texas entered the Super Regional vs. Oregon with the second-best odds to win it all, behind North Carolina, but after scoring in six of eight innings and holding the Ducks to only three runs, the Longhorns have risen to the best odds.
On the flip side, the Ducks' odds have crumbled. Oregon has the second-worst odds to win the CWS of the 13 teams left in the NCAA Tournament at +5500. The Ducks entered the Austin Super Regional with +2800.
While Oregon baseball certainly made it tougher to reach Omaha, needing to win two straight to punch their ticket, there is still a chance.
There are three teams who have already earned their way to Omaha by winning their Super Regionals: West Virginia, Troy and Ole Miss.
The Ducks aren't the only Big Ten Conference team with a chance to keep their national championship dreams alive: the No. 12 USC Trojans upset the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Regional to advance to face No. 5 North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.
The Trojans have substantially better odds than Oregon to win it all at +1500 per DraftKings Sports Book.
College World Series Winner 2026 Odds
Texas: +320
Georgia: +330
North Carolina: +425
West Virginia: +700
Ole Miss: +800
Mississippi State: +1100
Alabama: +1400
USC: +1500
Oklahoma: +2000
Troy: +3000
Kansas: +5000
Oregon: +5500
Saint John’s: +40000
Austin Super Regional
If Oregon wins on Sunday night, it will force a game three on Monday. Then, the Ducks will be only one win away from punching their ticket to the CWS for the first time since 1954.
For Sunday's game, Oregon starter Will Sanford will be on the mound. For Texas, on the mound will be Ruger Riojas, who is an Austin native.
The Ducks will look to show that game one was a fluke but know they need to execute at the plate in order to do so.
“We didn’t execute well enough with runners in scoring position,” Oregon sophomore Jax Gimenez said. “They had a competitor on the mound and we didn’t win. It was clean in moments tonight but we know we can be better and we’re going to have to get to another level if we want to get to where we want to get to.”
“Excited to get after it tomorrow. Now it’s time to go win a series," Gimenez continued.
Gimenez did provide an instant highlight in an otherwise rough outing for Oregon. Gimenez opened the game with a single, which extended his reached-base streak to 35 games. That on-base streak is the second-longest by a Duck in the modern era and something to watch on Sunday.
It's win or go home for Oregon. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski knows what's on the line and is looking to keep the Ducks level headed into Sunday night.
“We’re 0-1 and it’s the first team to win two,” Wasikowski said. “It’s like a regular conference weekend where you have to win two of three. Nothing got won tonight and nothing got resolved tonight in terms of who goes to Omaha.”
Meanwhile, the Longhorns are one win away from advancing to the College World Series for the 39th time in program history. It would be their first trip to Omaha in four years on Sunday.
Notably, since UFCU Disch-Falk Field opened in 1975, Texas has gone 1,693-431-3 (.797) at home with a great home-field advantage provided by the fans.
Here is how to watch.
Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN
Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus