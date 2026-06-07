Oregon, Texas Baseball College World Series Odds Shift Dramatically After Blowout

The Oregon Ducks baseball team was dominated by the Texas Longhorns in the opening game of the NCAA Austin Super Regional, 11-3, at Disch-Falk Field. It was a rocking and record-setting crowd of 8,550 fans.

Entering the Supers, the No. 11 overall seed Ducks were already underdogs to beat the No. 6 Texas Longhorns to become the cinderella in Omaha and the College World Series.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis (99) reacts after completing the top of the fifth inning against the Oregon Ducks during a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

And now, after missed opportunities at the plate that stranded a season-high 17 runners while going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position on Saturday night, the Ducks are facing an elimination game on Sunday night.

Oregon, Texas Baseball College World Series Odds Shift Dramatically

The dominating win by Texas changed the odds to win the CWS dramatically.

The Longhorns are now the favorite to win the CWS, with +320 odds. Texas entered the Super Regional vs. Oregon with the second-best odds to win it all, behind North Carolina, but after scoring in six of eight innings and holding the Ducks to only three runs, the Longhorns have risen to the best odds.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks left fielder Jax Gimenez (7) runs to first during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On the flip side, the Ducks' odds have crumbled. Oregon has the second-worst odds to win the CWS of the 13 teams left in the NCAA Tournament at +5500. The Ducks entered the Austin Super Regional with +2800.

While Oregon baseball certainly made it tougher to reach Omaha, needing to win two straight to punch their ticket, there is still a chance.

There are three teams who have already earned their way to Omaha by winning their Super Regionals: West Virginia, Troy and Ole Miss.

The Ducks aren't the only Big Ten Conference team with a chance to keep their national championship dreams alive: the No. 12 USC Trojans upset the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Regional to advance to face No. 5 North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans have substantially better odds than Oregon to win it all at +1500 per DraftKings Sports Book.

College World Series Winner 2026 Odds

Texas: +320

Georgia: +330

North Carolina: +425

West Virginia: +700

Ole Miss: +800

Mississippi State: +1100

Alabama: +1400

USC: +1500

Oklahoma: +2000

Troy: +3000

Kansas: +5000

Oregon: +5500

Saint John’s: +40000



Austin Super Regional

If Oregon wins on Sunday night, it will force a game three on Monday. Then, the Ducks will be only one win away from punching their ticket to the CWS for the first time since 1954.

For Sunday's game, Oregon starter Will Sanford will be on the mound. For Texas, on the mound will be Ruger Riojas, who is an Austin native.

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus celebrates an out at the plate against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will look to show that game one was a fluke but know they need to execute at the plate in order to do so.

“We didn’t execute well enough with runners in scoring position,” Oregon sophomore Jax Gimenez said. “They had a competitor on the mound and we didn’t win. It was clean in moments tonight but we know we can be better and we’re going to have to get to another level if we want to get to where we want to get to.”

“Excited to get after it tomorrow. Now it’s time to go win a series," Gimenez continued.

Gimenez did provide an instant highlight in an otherwise rough outing for Oregon. Gimenez opened the game with a single, which extended his reached-base streak to 35 games. That on-base streak is the second-longest by a Duck in the modern era and something to watch on Sunday.

It's win or go home for Oregon. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski knows what's on the line and is looking to keep the Ducks level headed into Sunday night.

“We’re 0-1 and it’s the first team to win two,” Wasikowski said. “It’s like a regular conference weekend where you have to win two of three. Nothing got won tonight and nothing got resolved tonight in terms of who goes to Omaha.”

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Longhorns are one win away from advancing to the College World Series for the 39th time in program history. It would be their first trip to Omaha in four years on Sunday.

Notably, since UFCU Disch-Falk Field opened in 1975, Texas has gone 1,693-431-3 (.797) at home with a great home-field advantage provided by the fans.

Here is how to watch.

Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN

Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary

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