Oregon Senior Drew Smith Leaves PK Park With Powerful Message
In this story:
If the Oregon Ducks baseball team had a yearbook, senior third baseman Drew Smith could have the superlative "Mr. Clutch."
Excelling in big moments, Smith has been an All-Regional selection the past three seasons for the Ducks. He is the veteran presence in the dugout, ever-present in big celebrations and leads the team with 61 RBIs.
And now that Oregon has played its last game at PK Park this season, Smith walks away with a lasting memory: beating in-state rival Oregon State Beavers in the Eugene Regional final, 4-1, to advance on the road to the College World Series.
Drew Smith and Mark Wasikowski Credit PK Park
In the regional final, the Beavers struck first with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Smith didn't flinch, answering with a RBI single in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. The Ducks were able to add three more runs in the seventh inning, as the crowd at PK park (including Oregon football coach Dan Lanning) made it's presence felt.
The energy did not go unnoticed from Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski or Smith.
"(The team) embraced to go up against a very, very historically strong program and do it here at PK Park where the fans were just unbelievable. To be a part of just the growth of this program is really phenomenal," Wasikowski said after winning the Eugene Regional.
"The last thing I'll say is this, for the guys like Drew (Smith), that's a senior and that's going to be his last memory at PK Park with those fans. Fans, you killed it. You're giving our guys that are out of eligibility or may get an opportunity to sign professionally to experience PK Park and their last games at PK Park in that way is really fantastic. We just want to thank the fans and all the supporters for everything that they've done for our program. We truly are grateful," Wasikowski continued.
Smith's versatility has been on full display during his time at Oregon, as a player who has made starts at four different positions, including designated hitter. Notably, he also holds the modern-era program record with a 20-game hitting streak.
After four seasons as a Duck, Smith shed light into what it was like to play his final game at PK Park in Eugene.
"This place is very special, and it was a place I wanted to go to since I was five or six," Smith said. "It's deeper than just family. It's just something really special. It's friends I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Relationships that I've built over the last four years are intangibles that you can't really get anywhere else. So I had chances in high school to not even come to this place, and looking back on it, I'm very happy I did decide to come here because this has been the greatest four years of my life..."
"And I don't plan it ending anytime soon," Smith said with a smile.
Oregon Ducks Next Challenge: Texas Longhorns
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks are only two wins away from punching their ticket to the CWS for the first time since 1954. Next up on the road to Omaha, is the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, who will host the Ducks in a best of three Super Regional in Austin.
The Ducks will travel south to UFCU Disch-Falk Field where the Longhorns fans will pose a rowdy environment. Texas swept its way through the Austin Regional with wins over UC Santa Barbara, Tarleton State and Holy Cross. On the mound, Texas finished with an impressive 2.00 ERA in its three-game sweep.
Oregon and Texas will face off in the NCAA Austin Super Regional on either Friday or Saturday. The schedule and TV information will be announced after the completion of the other NCAA Regionals.
The Ducks won't have PK Park on their side in the Austin Super Regional, but as Smith made it clear, the intangibles are present and will travel as the Oregon team pushes forward with their postseason dreams.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus