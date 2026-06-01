Oregon Senior Drew Smith Leaves PK Park With Powerful Message

If the Oregon Ducks baseball team had a yearbook, senior third baseman Drew Smith could have the superlative "Mr. Clutch."

Excelling in big moments, Smith has been an All-Regional selection the past three seasons for the Ducks. He is the veteran presence in the dugout, ever-present in big celebrations and leads the team with 61 RBIs.

Teammates congratulate Oregon’s Drew Smith after his sacrifice punt against Washington State during the ninth-inning on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026.Oregon’s Drew Smith lays down a punt against Washington State during the eighth inning during day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And now that Oregon has played its last game at PK Park this season, Smith walks away with a lasting memory: beating in-state rival Oregon State Beavers in the Eugene Regional final, 4-1, to advance on the road to the College World Series.

Drew Smith and Mark Wasikowski Credit PK Park

In the regional final, the Beavers struck first with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Smith didn't flinch, answering with a RBI single in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. The Ducks were able to add three more runs in the seventh inning, as the crowd at PK park (including Oregon football coach Dan Lanning) made it's presence felt.

The energy did not go unnoticed from Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski or Smith.

"(The team) embraced to go up against a very, very historically strong program and do it here at PK Park where the fans were just unbelievable. To be a part of just the growth of this program is really phenomenal," Wasikowski said after winning the Eugene Regional.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The last thing I'll say is this, for the guys like Drew (Smith), that's a senior and that's going to be his last memory at PK Park with those fans. Fans, you killed it. You're giving our guys that are out of eligibility or may get an opportunity to sign professionally to experience PK Park and their last games at PK Park in that way is really fantastic. We just want to thank the fans and all the supporters for everything that they've done for our program. We truly are grateful," Wasikowski continued.

Smith's versatility has been on full display during his time at Oregon, as a player who has made starts at four different positions, including designated hitter. Notably, he also holds the modern-era program record with a 20-game hitting streak.

After four seasons as a Duck, Smith shed light into what it was like to play his final game at PK Park in Eugene.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Drew Smith throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This place is very special, and it was a place I wanted to go to since I was five or six," Smith said. "It's deeper than just family. It's just something really special. It's friends I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Relationships that I've built over the last four years are intangibles that you can't really get anywhere else. So I had chances in high school to not even come to this place, and looking back on it, I'm very happy I did decide to come here because this has been the greatest four years of my life..."

"And I don't plan it ending anytime soon," Smith said with a smile.

Oregon Ducks Next Challenge: Texas Longhorns

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks are only two wins away from punching their ticket to the CWS for the first time since 1954. Next up on the road to Omaha, is the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, who will host the Ducks in a best of three Super Regional in Austin.

The Ducks will travel south to UFCU Disch-Falk Field where the Longhorns fans will pose a rowdy environment. Texas swept its way through the Austin Regional with wins over UC Santa Barbara, Tarleton State and Holy Cross. On the mound, Texas finished with an impressive 2.00 ERA in its three-game sweep.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Texas will face off in the NCAA Austin Super Regional on either Friday or Saturday. The schedule and TV information will be announced after the completion of the other NCAA Regionals.

The Ducks won't have PK Park on their side in the Austin Super Regional, but as Smith made it clear, the intangibles are present and will travel as the Oregon team pushes forward with their postseason dreams.

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