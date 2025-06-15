Ducks Digest

Will Wyndham Clark Face Suspension Following Alleged US Open Outburst?

Former Oregon Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark has allegedly destroyed several lockers at the Oakmont Country Club after missing the cut in the US Open. Clark has yet to make a statement, but fans are calling for suspension following many incidents involving the golfer.

Jun 12, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Wyndham Clark plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark was looking to make a run at the US Open. However, Clark did not make the cut, and he reportedly did not handle the news well. Now, there are calls for Clark to be banned following an incident over the weekend.

After missing the cut, Clark allegedly damaged several lockers at Oakmont Country Club. While the outburst is still alleged, there are calls for the former Oregon golfer to be suspended as a repeat offender.

Jun 12, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Wyndham Clark plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Clark also issued an apology following an incident during the 2025 PGA Championship at QuailHollow, when he threw his club, snapping off the driver head. To make matters worse, he broke a T-Mobile sign, which is his sponsor.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on,” Clark wrote. “I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry.”

Given the issue at the Oakmont Country Club is recent and still alleged, Clark has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

The calls for the suspension argue he should have been professional, and he is a guest at the Oakmont Country Club. The club is also a historical locker room, making matters worse.

Wyndham is not the only golfer to have had an outburst during a tournament. As fans call for his suspension, they acknowledge the issue at hand at the professional level.

“He should be suspended,” one fan wrote online. “This is ridiculous. The tour and the USGA should make statements strongly condemning the club throwing, profanity, and all the other antics that have become the norm in the professional game.”

Apr 18, 2025; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Wyndham Clark on one green during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Oakmont is known as the oldest top-ranked fold course in the United States. It is known as one of the toughest golf courses in the world, which was seen through this tournament. Several other top golfers missed the cut, including defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, and Phil Mickelson.

Clark won the U.S. Open two years ago in Los Angeles. This season, he made the top ten in just one of 15 tournaments this season.

In both the first and second rounds Clark shot a four-over 74. His eight-over score missed the cut by one stroke and he bogeyed his final hole of the day, missing the cut. 

Jun 5, 2025; Caledon, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Clark joined Oregon in 2016 where he shot a season-low 65 in the second round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. His Debut with the Ducks was at the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational, where he finished in second place. After spending one season with the Oregon Ducks, Clark went pro.

Though a punishment is yet to be determined, perhaps the potential time away from tournament play could refresh Clark’s play.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

