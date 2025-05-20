Wyndham Clark Apologizes After PGA Championship Blow Up
Former Oregon Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark participated in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow over the weekend. Back in his amateur career playing days, Clark transferred from Oklahoma State to Oregon in 2016. He won the 2016 Pac 12 Championship and was named GolfWeek Player of the Year before graduating in 2017.
During the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, Clark teed off on the 16th hole. Clark, who was just coming off a bogey on the 15th hole, faded his drive into a fairway bunker. He was so upset at himself, right after he saw the ball tracking towards the sand, he threw his club, snapping off the driver head of it in the process. Clark finished tied for 50th with a final score of +4.
Clark went on his social media on Monday, apologizing for his actions.
Wyndham Clark Apologizes For Throwing Club
Wyndham Clark posted a message on his X account on Monday, apologizing for letting hid emotions get the best of him of the 16th hole in the final round of the PGA Championship.
“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me,” Clark said. “My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on…For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward.”
It was a rough final round for Clark as he shot his worst round of the tournament, a 74 (+3).
The 31-year old Clark is still searching for his second career major win. He picked up his first in 2023 at the US Open.
MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
Scottie Scheffler Dominates PGA Championship
The world No. 1 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler won his career first PGA Championship on Sunday. This is the third major Scheffler has won, joining his 2022 and 2024 Masters victories.
This year’s PGA Championship never really felt in doubt once Sunday rolled around. Scheffler finished with a final score of 11 shots under par, five shots ahead of a three-way way tie for second place between Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley at six shots under par.
This was the second major of four this season. The first was last month at the Masters, where an emotional Rory McIlroy completed his career grand slam in a dramatic win in a playoff over Justin Rose.
The next major on schedule is the US Open on June 12 through June 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. The last major of the golf season will be the Open Championship, which will take place from July 17 through July 20 at Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland.