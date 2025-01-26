College Football Playoff Announces National Championship Location For 2027
The College Football Playoff committee announced that the 2027 College Football National Championship Game will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former home of the Pac-12 Championship game of old.
The announcement of the National Championship heading to Sin City came on Friday, Jan. 24. Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the game on Jan. 15, 2027. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority helped cement the big news with illusionist Shin Lim changing the Las Vegas sign to welcome the College Football Playoffs.
Miami, Florida, is set to host the 2026 National Championship game.
"College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today. Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can't think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. I also want to thank Steve Hill and the entire Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the hard work and dedication they put in to making this day a reality for their city," said Rich Clark, the executive director of the College Football Playoff.
Las Vegas will be the third West Coast time zoned city to host a national championship game. California has hosted it twice, once in Los Angeles and once in Santa Clara.
"Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. "We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football's greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration."
For Oregon Duck fans that may be fond of the former years in the Pac-12 Conference, a championship game in Las Vegas may feel familiar. That's because from 2021 to 2023, the Pac-12 Championship game was also held at Allegiant Stadium.
The Oregon Ducks appeared in two of those three games, with Oregon never winning a PAC-12 Championship game played at Allegiant. The Ducks currently hold the title of the most PAC-12 Championship wins with four total.
It's reported that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority voted to allocate $40 million to spend on hosting the CFP National Championship Game. Since the dawn of the modern playoff era in 2015, Atlanta has hosted the most national championship games, with the most recent 2024 match-up between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
