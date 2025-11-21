Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. Injury Updates
In the penultimate week of the regular season, the depth of college football teams is being tested across the country. It's no different for the No. 7 Oregon Ducks or No. 15 USC Trojans as they prepare to square off on Saturday. Oregon's wide receiver room has been hit hard by the injury bug, and USC has had to shuffle the offensive line and running back rotation after multiple midseason injuries.
On ESPN's College GameDay, Pete Thamel confirmed that Oregon receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. will not play against USC.
Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, and linebacker Devon Jackson were listed as "Questionable" on Oregon's official availability report in week 12, but all three played against Minnesota.
As for the Trojans, USC coach Lincoln Riley said that he does not expect running back Waymond Jordan to return against the Ducks. Trojans running back King Miller has filled in admirably after USC lost Jordan as well as running back Eli Sanders to injuries earlier in the season.
Against Iowa, Trojans safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald as well as offensive lineman Elijah Paige exited the game with injuries. Fitzgerald is not expected to play, while the status of Ramsey and Paige is less clear heading into Saturday.
Oregon Ducks Injury Updates:
Dakorien Moore
Oregon's star freshman receiver Dakorien Moore has missed the last two games after suffering a knee injury in practice. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been less forthcoming with injury updates as the end of the regular season approaches, and Moore continued to be sidelined by his knee injury.
Gary Bryant Jr.
Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.'s status is less clear than Moore's after Bryant Jr. injured his leg against Iowa and had to be carried off of the field. The experience receiver was able to walk on his own power, but he was ruled "Out" for Oregon's game against Minnesota.
Like Moore, Bryant Jr. is OUT for the USC game, as reported by Thamel on College GameDay.
Evan Stewart
Ducks fans are still awaiting the return of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart after a torn patellar tendon has caused him to miss the first 10 games of the year. While Stewart playing in the 2025 regular season was never guaranteed, Lanning and the Ducks have still kept the door open for Stewart to return.
Gernorris Wilson
Ducks offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson filled in for Oregon right tackle Alex Harkey against Iowa before Harkey returned against Minnesota. Good timing because Wilson was "Out" against Minnesota, leaving the Ducks potentially thin behind the starting unit on the offensive line.
Trey McNutt
Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt has yet to make his Ducks debut after suffering a broken leg in fall camp. Oregon's secondary has been led by another true freshman defensive back in Brandon Finney Jr. alongside Aaron Flowers, Dillon Thieneman, Jadon Canady, and Theran Johnson. Lanning and the Ducks don't have to rush McNutt back into action, so the true freshman might still be sidelined for Oregon's high-stakes matchup against USC.
Jayden Limar
Oregon running back Jayden Limar has not played in the Ducks' last four games. He did not travel to Rutgers in week 8, but Lanning told the media that he does expect Limar to be out for an extended period of time. Might Limar return against USC?
Oregon's running back room has flexed its depth over the season with Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison leading the way, but Limar's speed adds another element to the Ducks offense.
Oregon's Week 12 Availability Report
Questionable
Kenyon Sadiq, tight end
Devon Jackson, linebacker
Tionne Gray, defensive lineman
Alex Harkey, offensive lineman
Out
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Juan Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver