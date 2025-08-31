Fans Loved Oregon WR’s Selfless Move After Touchdown vs. Montana State
Oregon handily took care of Montana State in a 59-13 blowout win during Saturday's 2025 season opener that delivered few surprises, given how heavily favored the No. 7 Ducks were heading into the matchup.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for three touchdowns to help lead his team to a smooth-sailing victory over the FCS power, one that included a viral moment between Moore's wide receivers.
In the third quarter when the Ducks were already up 38-6, redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr. caught a 14-yard pass and easily ran into the endzone for the touchdown. Rather than immediately celebrate in front of his home fans at Autzen Stadium, Bryant Jr. threw the football aside and went over to fellow wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who had delivered a key block on Bryant's touchdown run.
Bryant stood over the defender who Moore slammed to the ground and appeared to taunt him before joyously celebrating the score with Moore.
Catch that cool moment below:
While Bryant is likely playing in his last year with the Ducks, Moore is just getting his college career started as a freshman and has already shown he's willing to take one for the team in Saturday's rout. It's even more special to see Bryant acknowledge his teammate's work ethic.
Oregon notably went undefeated last year in the regular season and defeated Penn State to clinch the Big Ten title. The Ducks are looking like a dangerous threat again in 2025, and seem to have their team camaraderie locked down just one game into the new campaign.