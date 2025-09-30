Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Looking To Add More Prospects To Elite 2026 Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks have filled out most of their 2026 recruiting class but with the early signing period coming soon, the Ducks are not quite done recruiting. Their top-ranked recruiting class could get better with a few more additions at these positions.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are looking to put the final touches on their 2026 recruiting class. It's already ranked as the No. 7 class in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, but if Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks can add a couple of more prospects, they could potentially finish with a top-five recruiting class.

Despite going nearly two months without landing a commitment, the Ducks are gearing back up to try and land a few more prospects before the early signing period coming up in the winter.

One More Pass Catcher?

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting NIL Big Ten Messiah Hampton Anthony Jones Jalen Lott Jett Washington
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that the Ducks' biggest remaining needs in their 2026 recruiting class come at two key positions and that they have been pushing aggressively to land a recruit from those positions.

"The biggest positions of emphasis for the Ducks in the 2026 class are defensive tackle and wide receiver. I do think we could see Oregon push for a blue-chipper on the interior of the defensive line. I think at wide receiver and other positions we will see this staff mine for talent, prospects that are having good senior years that are under-the-radar right now compared to their peers," Wiltfong said.

Between the two positions, it seems more likely the Ducks would want to add another wide receiver. As things stands, Oregon has only one commit at the position in four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton.

He is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 123 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The top-ranked player in New York, Hampton is as talented as they come, but it makes sense as to why they would want to add to the position, considering they have only the single commit.

Preparing For the Worst

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting NIL Big Ten Messiah Hampton Anthony Jones Jalen Lott Jett Washington
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wiltfong also reported that the Ducks could be looking to flip a blue-chipper because of the fact that their five-star edge rusher commit in Anthony Jones has been having wandering eyes for other programs.

Jones has taken two visits to Miami and one visit to Texas A&M this season. It will be hard to stop the five-star edge rusher from visiting local program considering he's an Alabama native, but the Ducks need to have a contingency plan if Jones ends up flipping.


Cream Of The Crop

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting NIL Big Ten Messiah Hampton Anthony Jones Jalen Lott Jett Washington
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently have a lot of talented commits in their 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports' Composite rankings gives the Ducks a quartet of five-star comits in defensive back Davon Benjamin, tight end Kendre Harrison, offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, and Jones.

Safety Jett Washington and two-way star Jalen Lott are just outside of that coveted five-star ranking. Both players could end up securing their fifth star if they manage to end their senior seasons out with a bang.

Considering Washington has been playing a national non-league schedule at Bishop Gorman, that could very well happen.

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.