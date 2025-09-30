Oregon Ducks Looking To Add More Prospects To Elite 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks are looking to put the final touches on their 2026 recruiting class. It's already ranked as the No. 7 class in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, but if Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks can add a couple of more prospects, they could potentially finish with a top-five recruiting class.
Despite going nearly two months without landing a commitment, the Ducks are gearing back up to try and land a few more prospects before the early signing period coming up in the winter.
One More Pass Catcher?
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that the Ducks' biggest remaining needs in their 2026 recruiting class come at two key positions and that they have been pushing aggressively to land a recruit from those positions.
"The biggest positions of emphasis for the Ducks in the 2026 class are defensive tackle and wide receiver. I do think we could see Oregon push for a blue-chipper on the interior of the defensive line. I think at wide receiver and other positions we will see this staff mine for talent, prospects that are having good senior years that are under-the-radar right now compared to their peers," Wiltfong said.
Between the two positions, it seems more likely the Ducks would want to add another wide receiver. As things stands, Oregon has only one commit at the position in four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton.
He is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 123 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The top-ranked player in New York, Hampton is as talented as they come, but it makes sense as to why they would want to add to the position, considering they have only the single commit.
Preparing For the Worst
Wiltfong also reported that the Ducks could be looking to flip a blue-chipper because of the fact that their five-star edge rusher commit in Anthony Jones has been having wandering eyes for other programs.
Jones has taken two visits to Miami and one visit to Texas A&M this season. It will be hard to stop the five-star edge rusher from visiting local program considering he's an Alabama native, but the Ducks need to have a contingency plan if Jones ends up flipping.
Cream Of The Crop
The Ducks currently have a lot of talented commits in their 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports' Composite rankings gives the Ducks a quartet of five-star comits in defensive back Davon Benjamin, tight end Kendre Harrison, offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, and Jones.
Safety Jett Washington and two-way star Jalen Lott are just outside of that coveted five-star ranking. Both players could end up securing their fifth star if they manage to end their senior seasons out with a bang.
Considering Washington has been playing a national non-league schedule at Bishop Gorman, that could very well happen.